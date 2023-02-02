At the end of the last Steele Waseca Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board meeting I read a few excerpts from a USDA NRCS (United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service) booklet I had gotten awhile ago from the SWCD office titled; “Conquest of the Land Through 7,000 Years.”
P 2 “Conquest of the Land Through 7,000 Years” is Dr. Walter Clay Lowdermilk’s personal report of a study he made in 1938 and 1939…
Lowdermilk studied the record of agriculture in countries where the land had been under cultivation for hundreds, even thousands, of years. His immediate mission was to find out if the experience of these older civilizations could help in solving the serious soil erosion and land use problems in the United States, then struggling with repair of the Dust Bowl and the gullied South…
P 8-9 The Land of Milk and Honey
We crossed the Jordan Valley as did Joshua and found the Jordan River a muddy and disappointing stream... We looked at the Promised Land as it is today, 3,000 years after Moses described it to the Israelites as a “land flowing with milk and honey.”
We found the soils of red earth washed off the slopes to bedrock over more than half the upland area. These soils had lodged in the valleys where they are still being cultivated and are still being eroded by great gullies that cut through the alluvium with every heavy rain…
Fast forward to today where fossil fueled tillage has accelerated the erosion process. Soil & Water Conservation (SWC) calls the black snowbanks seen every spring SNERT, snowbanks with dirt. After huge rain events grassed waterways become mudways. Besides erosion, fossil fueled tillage equipment has a big carbon footprint & bare soil literally has its organic matter ‘burned away’. So rather than the soil sequestering carbon it becomes a carbon dioxide emitter.
The Farm Bill, since it subsidizes tillage, subsidizes the destruction of the land. This begs the question; Can we craft a Farm Bill that doesn’t subsidize the destruction of the land? Rick Bieber, farming in South Dakota, has almost 50 years of records showing a profit with “No-till on the plains”!