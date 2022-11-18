Thank you for the article regarding the City Council’s decision to renovate the City Council Chambers and for summarizing the concerns I communicated during my campaign for City Council. This level of transparency and communication is essential in this process.
While I fully support improving ADA accessibility and wise infrastructure investments, I remain opposed to the method used to prioritize and fund this project. The article states that $900,000 of the $2,150,890 is derived using the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds. In addition, the City plans to spend an additional portion of these funds on replacing the previous Munson Eye Care building with a parking lot.
ARPA funds were provided to the City and County with various limitations on where/how they could be spent. Several communities have identified better ways to use these tax dollars for overall community benefit. As example, City of St. Paul waived youth sports fees for three years. Winona used a community engagement process to solicit and prioritize community shared ideas. This resulted in $1,500,000 of their ARPA funds being directed to their small business sector, utilizing $20,000 grants that went directly to the community businesses to help them endure and recover from the COVID pandemic.
In fact, the JumpStart Owatonna committee formed in partnership with Owatonna’s Chamber of Commerce requested that the City of Owatonna consider this same type of fund usage, which was declined. Does this indicate our City Council is prioritizing the Council Chambers over the well-being of our local small businesses?
I’ll end with asking, which example is truly better for the overall community? Is it using these funds during the pandemic to issue 45+ $20,000 grants to local small businesses, assisting with the cost of youth sports, or adding them to an additional $1,200,000 in extra tax dollars to refurbish the City Council Chambers? Think for a moment about $2,100,000 and what other community benefits it might have derived? Was your voice considered in this decision?
