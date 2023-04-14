To the editor:
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN SOUTHERN/EASTERN MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON... Temperatures warming into the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday afternoon will combine with dew points in the 40s to produce relative humidity values in the 20s. Sustained winds of 10-15mph and gusts to 20-25mph will combine with the lower humidity to result in elevated fire weather conditions. The overall risk is slightly lower compared to Thursday, but will still allow fires that develop to spread quickly as the conditions persist until precipitation arrives later in the day.
To the editor:
Farmers and rural residents in greater Minnesota are often overlooked when it comes to mental health services. Data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows there is a shortage of mental health providers in rural Minnesota with 1,960 people for each mental health provider in rural areas compared to 340 people per provider in urban areas.
The waitlist for mental health services in rural Minnesota can be over a year in some communities. This shows that if we want to increase access to care for rural residents, we need to center our efforts on more incentives for mental health professionals through loan forgiveness programs.
In the Senate a bill has been introduced to expand the loan forgiveness program for rural mental health professionals (S.F 227). Providing loan forgiveness increases the likelihood that mental health providers will be able to live and practice in rural communities.
The bill has been proposed but there is more work to do for this legislation to pass. Every voice counts and I encourage you to reach out to your local representative and inform them of your support for the expansion of loan forgiveness for rural mental health professionals.
Rural Minnesotans deserve access to mental health services so let’s support our professionals who can provide these services.
Paige Peterson
Owatonna
St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.