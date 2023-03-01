“Going too fast” has been the common refrain among Republican Legislators when referring to the amount of legislation that is being passed and signed into law by Governor Walz during this current session. If you asked Democratic Legislators, I am sure most would say Republican Legislators have been going too slow for a long time.
I believe Drivers Licenses For All, School Lunches For All, Voting Rights for felons who have done their time in prison will prove to have beneficial results for all of us. Women’s reproductive rights should be a basic personal decision whether you personally agree with that decision or not, hopefully family and religious institutions can give a basis for making such personal decisions. Education funding equity, Healthcare reform, tax policy, reducing firearm crimes, reducing violence in our society and a bonding bill providing funds for community infrastructure projects throughout Minnesota I think are major issues. Legalizing the use of recreational marijuana is much talked about. For me I will stick with an occasional alcoholic beverage. I do know that Prohibition of Alcohol lead to more crime and addiction if I can believe what history has stated about that time in our country’s history.
I think we need to hold our legislators accountable for working together to get commonsense laws enacted that balance the rights of society and personal rights, something easier said than done. If you have an opinion why not call your legislator and express it? I think they need to hear more from their constituents, what do you think?