...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.
* WHERE... Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue Earth, Waseca,
Steele, Le Sueur, Rice, and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Current high school was once magnificent
What a beautiful high school Owatonna once had. I remember the Big Nine wehn kids from out of town would tell us how lucky we were to have the most beautiful high school they had ever seen because it has been the most magnificent building anywhere around. Remember, it was once on the National Historical Registry. That is, until somebody ruined it by having really ugly structures put on the front. After that, it was taken off the National Historical Register — for good reason.
Then our brilliant city leaders announced that a new high school was needed and, viola! A new, expensive high school is in the process of being built outside of town that looks like an ugly, empty warehouse that one might see in the industrial section of some dark, dirty city. And Owatonna high school students deserve better. How tragic that a beautiful, magnificent high school was even suggested to be torn down. A building that would stand out even in the city of Washington, D.C.
We were once proud Owatonna Indians, something that is not possible in today's political atmosphere. But I will always be a proud Owatonna Indian. Proud to have walked the halls of such a beautiful high school and having that name. Today's kids will be in a building that pales when compared to the former one. Something they will not be able to take pride in. Even though it cost how many million to build?
While I will always hold my head high, having been a part of that great former high school, I suggest to all the city leaders to put your heads down for the incredible loss you have brought about. Taking away such a major part of our culture and history.