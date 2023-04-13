...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON FOR
SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...
.Temperatures are already in the 80s with a few hours of prime
heating conditions left this afternoon, with relatively humidity
values already in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds are gusting
to 20-30mph and will continue to do so, primarily out of the
south. Any fires that form will have the ability to quickly
spread this afternoon and evening.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMDITIES AND BREEZY WINDS
ACROSS SOUTHERN AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA...
* WIND...South to between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35
mph.
* HUMIDITY...Dropping in the afternoon to around 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Context needed on bank bailouts
The above was the heading of the Steele County Republican co-chair’s monthly article in the April 8 issue of the Owatonna People’s Press. In his column’s first paragraph, he stated, “This column has often observed that the Party of the Left is abandoning the working class in favor of the rich and elite.
Justification of this observation is provided by the Democratic Party’s ongoing policy of bailing out banks and their wealthy dispositors.” He also talks about the financial crisis of 2008 and President Obama's administration's response.
In both cases, I would have to agree financial institutions and depositors were given a bailout which I believe avoided even more serious financial disasters not only for this country but countries worldwide.
What the writer fails to mention are the policies that contributed to these financial debacles. If readers would look at the policy decisions of previous Presidential administrations, which eliminated oversight controls and changed investment policies of financial institutions, I think there would be a better understanding of what created the conditions for financial bailouts in the first place.
The column writer’s attempt to place responsibility for failure on one political party is short sighted, I think, and ignores the reality that both Democratic and Republican Leadership policies have contributed not only to the lack of financial oversight but also failure on many other issues of concerns in this country.
Apparently, the writer identifies as being a member of the “working class.” Maybe, if more voters could identify themselves as such and vote accordingly, policy changes would result in improving the lives of all citizens. What do you think?