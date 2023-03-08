Colorectal cancer, also known as colon cancer, is the second deadliest cancer in the United States, yet it is preventable and highly treatable if caught early. March is observed as Colorectal Cancer Awareness month. I want to use this moment to remind you that we can stop this cancer from claiming more lives.
Colorectal cancer begins in the colon or rectum, which are part of the digestive system. According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is expected to cause 52,500 deaths in 2023, and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance estimates more than 153,000 people will be diagnosed with the disease by the end of the year. Colorectal cancer screenings can reduce the risk of this cancer by as much as 75%. I believe more people will take the time to complete a screening if they understand what it is, when they should get one and how to schedule a screening.
The latest guidelines recommend getting your first screening at the age of 45. Screenings involve finding or detecting polyps which can be removed before they become cancer, and there are three screening options: a colonoscopy or two stool-based tests.
• During a colonoscopy, the clinician uses a long flexible tube and camera to look for changes in the large intestine and rectum. This test is done every ten years for people with an average risk for colorectal cancer. Doctors prefer this test for people with a history of polyps or a history of colorectal cancer in their family.
• FIT is a stool-based test that can be taken at home. It checks for unusual blood in the stool and must be done every year.
• S-DNA-FIT is a stool-based test that searches for altered DNA in the stool. This home test should be done every three years and is often recommended for people who have an average risk for colorectal cancer.
Colorectal Cancer made headlines when it was named as the cause of death for celebrities like Chadwick Boseman, 43, who starred in The Black Panther, and Kirstie Alley, 71, of Cheers fame, but the public conversations did not lead to an increase in colorectal cancer screenings. In fact, the number of screenings never rebounded from the 90% drop at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The median age for a diagnosis of colorectal cancer is 63 years, but there has been an increase in younger patients. The American Cancer Society says people in their early 50s or younger make up 1 in 5 new colorectal cancer cases, and we have not discovered exactly why this is happening. Death rates are 35% higher for Black Americans, which can be attributed to late diagnoses and a lack of information about screenings. Symptoms of this disease include a change in bowel habits, persistent discomfort in the stomach area, rectal bleeding, weakness and unexplained weight loss. Once a person is diagnosed, they may undergo surgery, chemotherapy or targeted therapy, which goes after the proteins controlling the cancer cells’ growth and how they spread.
I want as many people as possible to avoid this highly treatable and avoidable cancer. Below, you will find three things that can help you make a colorectal cancer screening appointment for yourself or someone you love. Every patient is different, and the choice of test should be based on your lifestyle, your doctor’s recommendation and your insurance.
• Go here account.allinahealth.org/services/875 to schedule a screening appointment near you.
• Colonoscopies are covered at no cost, but if there is a removal of a growth, it will no longer be considered a no cost screening. Click here cancer.org/cancer/colon-rectal-cancer/detection-diagnosis-staging/screening-coverage-laws.html to learn more and how to find out what your insurance covers.
• To get a better understanding of the impact of this disease, read the survival stories of colorectal cancer survivors coloncancercoalition.org/community/stories/survivor-stories/.