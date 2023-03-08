Dr. Julie Zachwieja.jpeg

Colorectal cancer, also known as colon cancer, is the second deadliest cancer in the United States, yet it is preventable and highly treatable if caught early. March is observed as Colorectal Cancer Awareness month. I want to use this moment to remind you that we can stop this cancer from claiming more lives.


Julie Zachwieja, General Surgeon, Allina Health.

