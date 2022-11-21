It is the Thanksgiving season. I am most thankful for the end of the political season. It was way too long, entirely too abrasive, advertising garnered more time than the regularly scheduled television fare and there were few positive vibes. Most everyone wanted you to know who not to vote for. Whew.


Mary Monson is a long-time resident of Owatonna. Reach her at marymonson35@gmail.com.

