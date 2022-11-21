It is the Thanksgiving season. I am most thankful for the end of the political season. It was way too long, entirely too abrasive, advertising garnered more time than the regularly scheduled television fare and there were few positive vibes. Most everyone wanted you to know who not to vote for. Whew.
I am, however, thankful for family, friends and food (Not necessarily in that order) and again not thankful for fools, frailties and frustrations in which case I have found that the frailties are most common at my age and create the frustrations. The arthritic fingers do not always get the message and I drop more, the brain hard drive is overloaded and I forget more (sigh) and I am reduced to walking slower with assistance of some kind needed. I am not here to moan, mope and commiserate for 500 words but it has come to me that some of you may be dealing with the older generation during this Holiday Season and could use a little guidance on how to give the best cheer to those of us who have left our prime far behind.
What we oldsters are is slow, so patience is your best gift. If you are picking up grandmother, allow extra time because “hurry” is not in our vernacular and causes stress. If our feebleness is worrisome, offer an arm, do not grab at us as shoulders, hands and arms can be painful if pulled, jerked or squeezed. We hope to be as independent as possible so ask if you can be of help and, if the answer is no, then be near and harness your concern and anxiety. Do not hover. We old people, on the other hand, have an opportunity to allow others to feel helpful. We have earned our frailties, as much as we may wish them away. Perhaps it is time to let others feel useful.
So what kind of gifts do old people like? Well, I will tell you that for those alone, food baskets can be too much but consider gift cards to favorite restaurants, bookstores and even Amazon, if Granny is tech savvy. If you have read a favorite book this year and the older one in your family reads, then share. If there is nothing that your Grandparents do not have covered, why not give to a favorite church or charity in their name. There are a lot of people in need.
As an older person, I appreciate pictures. I mean something to put on the dresser and enjoy all year and not just a shared snap shot on the cell phone (although that is also a good thing). The former requires some time and effort so it becomes a special blessing. Above all, a visit is the best gift. Do not wear the hosts out with meal expectations unless asked and a couple short visits trump a long extended stay unless it is largely planned and executed on your end. I am talking about cases where people are getting really elderly or one of a couple are unwell and so perhaps the partner is spending most of their time caregiving.
What I am asking for is some advance thinking on this whole holiday gambit of comings, goings, and gifts of time and gifts of things, so that everyone feels loved, appreciated and thankful.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.