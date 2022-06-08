There is apparently some confusion by elected officials – and others – about the definition and meaning of the word deadline.
The dictionary, yes there is still a dictionary both in print and online, defines the origin of the word to be: A line drawn around a prison beyond which prisoners were able to be shot.
The historical meaning certainly leaves no question about the depth of meaning of the word. I am not advocating violence, dear readers three, but certainly our elected state representatives and senators need to take a longer look at the meaning of the word as it relates to getting their work done in a timely fashion.
If the eight letters of deadline are too difficult to understand, they could consider synonyms of limit, target date, zero hour, period, time limit, or cut-off.
All these words describe what the Minnesota Legislature failed to do as its session ended without the work being done. The deadline is prescribed by law and certainly wasn’t a surprise. No one announced a surprise deadline date. The length of the session is well known by all when they take office.
Instead, the deadline was ignored. Politicians blamed each other and seemed to just shrug off the fact that they failed to do their work in the time prescribed. In business, other than government of course, this would be a failing grade, a blot on one’s performance review and with enough of those blots a reason for dismissal.
The lack of urgency to complete the work is disgusting. It is also disgusting that the legislators can’t find a compromise to provide for work that needs to be done in our fair state. By ignoring the deadline tax relief is not seeing the light of day. Infrastructure work isn’t happening. There’s some question about the $6 billion in federal funds for might be forfeited if the state match isn’t approved – and the excuse that the funds could just be shifted is weak and pathetic.
The $9 billion, yes that is with a B, surplus in Minnesota is historic and gave the legislators an opportunity to do good work for us, the residents, the taxpayers, the students, the elderly and the ill. It didn’t happen. Compromise is not a dirty word…it is the way of the world.
The close of the legislative session deadline is a firm one. It’s not one that can be negotiated and moved forward. It’s not one that means your grade could go down a point but that you could still pass. The dog eating your homework is not an excuse that works. It’s not one that publishers can hold the press for. It’s not something where credit customer service workers can credit back the late fee.
It is failing to do the work that the representatives and senators were hired to do when we elected them to office. As we elect our legislators, we need to put them on record before the election that they will do their jobs by the deadline.
Until then state legislators and federal , get back to work. Get the work done. Quit complaining.