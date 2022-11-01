You’ve likely heard some chatter about Kernza, which is the commercial name for the grain from newer varieties of intermediate wheatgrass (Thinopyrum intermedium).
This is the first commercially-viable perennial grain crop. So we are talking about a perennial that comes back for several years after being planted once, like alfalfa. And as a grain, Kernza, can be used as a substitute for annual grains, like wheat, for baked goods, breakfast cereals and snack bars, and has also been fermented for beer production.
The intermediate wheatgrass breeding project at the University of Minnesota has made great strides in targeted trait improvement, resulting in increased seed size and seed yields significantly larger than those of original populations. This has led to production and sales of this crop under the trade name Kernza.
The University of Minnesota released its first commercial variety of Kernza intermediate wheatgrass in 2019, called MN-Clearwater. It has grain yield potential of about 800 pounds per acre and straw yield potential of 8,000 pounds per acre.
And again, as a perennial, Kernza is planted once and provides several years of harvestable grain and straw.
Intermediate wheatgrass provides year-round soil coverage and uniquely large below-ground carbon inputs from roots. Intermediate wheatgrass has roots that can reach over 10 feet deep. Farmers growing this crop will likely sequester more carbon.
Research is showing that intermediate wheatgrass reduces nitrogen and phosphorus contamination of freshwater and marine ecosystems, and reduces weed competition. With continuous soil cover, farmers will also reduce soil erosion.
In addition to producing Kernza grain, intermediate wheatgrass can be harvested for forage. It has been used as a pasture and hay crop in the western United States for nearly a century.
Intermediate wheatgrass is a cool-season grass with a growth pattern like other widely grown forage grasses such as orchardgrass and smooth bromegrass.
When harvested for forage, its yield and forage quality are affected by crop maturity. Intermediate wheatgrass has greatest forage yields beginning at flowering but greatest forage quality at vegetative stages. It can be harvested exclusively as a hay crop using similar strategies as used for traditional cool season forage grasses, but hay harvest is likely most economically viable in older stands when production of Kernza grain decreases.
University of Minnesota researchers have not measured the persistence of intermediate wheatgrass stands in Minnesota under different forage harvest systems, however, previous research in dryer regions has shown that its persistence is reduced by three or more harvests during the year. Therefore, University researchers currently recommend harvest systems with only a summer and fall harvest in Minnesota until further research is conducted.
If you’d like to learn more about Kernza, I recommend checking out z.umn.edu/kernzacropping and Kernza.org/Kernzacap.
If you’d like to apply to grow Kernza, visit z.umn.edu/7hiv.
If you have questions about the application, you can contact Colin Cureton with UMN Forever Green at cure0012@umn.edu or 612-750-4967. You can also contact Tessa Peters with The Land Institute at peters@landinstitute.org or 970-412-9489.