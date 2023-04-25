Mental health conditions can develop in children the same way they develop in adults, but their symptoms may present differently. Being aware of what to watch for allows parents to recognize the warning signs and know what is typical and what is problematic.
Without proper identification, children who could benefit from treatment often don’t get the help that they need and are not reaching their full potential. Do you know the signs?
Signs and symptoms may be hard for parents to identify. Mental health disorders in children often present as disruptions or delays in age-appropriate developmental skills.
Developmental skills, or milestones, are physical skills demonstrated by a child at a given age. Mental illness causes disruptions in these milestones and can present as inappropriate behavioral patterns or regulation of emotions that interferes with a child’s ability to function well at home, school or when socializing.
Behaviors and emotions fluctuate in children, so it can be difficult to know what is normal and what is a serious problem. In general, if a child’s behaviors of concern last more than a few weeks, cause distress to them, you, or your family, or interfere with your child’s functioning at school or home, consider seeking help. If your child has unsafe behavior or talks about hurting themselves or others, seek help immediately.
Getting help is the hardest part.
I primarily specialize in pediatrics and young adults (ages 4-22 years old) and have immediate availability to address your situation. My holistic approach to treatment involves a blend of techniques, dependent on the unique needs of each patient and their family. These approaches target treating the whole patient. Some approaches include taking vitamins or minerals, supplements, proper nutrition, aromatherapy, teaching coping mechanisms, teaching healthy living habits, and when necessary, prescribing medications. I work closely with therapists, case managers and care coordinators onsite to meet all the needs of the patient. When mental and physical health are balanced, it improves overall well-being.
I work with people with all forms of mental health concerns, ranging from anxiety and depression to bipolar disorder and behavioral concerns. My biggest priority is the patient and their support persons. My goal is to get to the root cause of the problem and help people better understand and cope with their thoughts and behaviors.
