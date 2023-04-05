Warp Speed is a phrase that came from the popular science fiction TV series Star Trek. It refers to travel at speeds greater than the speed of light. It comes in pretty handy when you are zipping around from star to star in the universe. The phrase soon caught on with the general population to mean doing something at the highest possible speed.


Kirk Griebel is a Lutheran pastor and author from Owatonna. His blog is mirrorneurons.blog and his email is kirk.griebel@gmail.com.

