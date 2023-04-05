Warp Speed is a phrase that came from the popular science fiction TV series Star Trek. It refers to travel at speeds greater than the speed of light. It comes in pretty handy when you are zipping around from star to star in the universe. The phrase soon caught on with the general population to mean doing something at the highest possible speed.
When the Covid-19 pandemic burst on the scene, there was a great need for ventilators. Many lives were spared as thousands of ventilators were provided to help people breath while their bodies healed.
One of the companies that stepped up to make ventilators was General Motors. The company put together a team that very quickly was able to manufacture thousands of ventilators.
As the pandemic faded and the need for ventilators decreased, the higher ups at General Motors thought to themselves, “Why can’t we apply what we learned from making ventilators to making cars?” Thus the phrase “ventilator speed” was born. Now when the bosses at GM want something done quickly, they say, “We want this done at ventilator speed.” It is their way of saying, “at the highest possible speed.”
The Holy Spirit is accustomed to working at the highest possible speed. When Jesus appeared to Thomas after rising from the dead, Thomas’ eight days of disbelieving what the other disciples had told him ended immediately. He confessed, “My Lord and my God.” Still today, Thomas’ simple confession of Jesus as Lord and God is the heart and center of the Christian faith.
Thomas is not the only person to have come to faith instantaneously. Over the years, countless doubters have come to faith in Jesus instantly through the wondrous working of the Holy Spirit. For others it takes longer; weeks, months and even years to come to faith in Christ. Whatever time it takes, it is always the best day of a person’s life when they come to believe that through faith in the blessed Savior, Jesus Christ, they are forgiven all their sins and have eternal life.
After Thomas made his remarkable confession of faith Jesus told him, “Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.” (John 20:29) For those of us who did not have the privilege of seeing Jesus after he rose from the dead we have the precious Word of God: “Now Jesus did many other signs in the presence of the disciples, which are not written in this book; but these are written so that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that by believing you may have life in his name.” (John 20:30-31)
Kirk Griebel is a Lutheran pastor and author from Owatonna. His blog is mirrorneurons.blog and his email is kirk.griebel@gmail.com.