Ask 100 art experts this question and you’ll get 1000 different answers. People sometimes ask “what makes this art?” when they see the abstract expressionistic paint spatters of someone like Jackson Pollack when they are expecting the cozy, decorative, and realistic pastoral scenes of Thomas Kinkade. The answer is — they are both art. The experts would likely differentiate them as “fine art” and “decorative art.” I am not an expert, but I am a fan of art and all kinds of art forms.
A reasonable definition of art we regular people can probably agree on is: it is art if you would like to hang it on your wall — whether or not you can afford it or if it goes with your couch. Another way we can recognize art is if it makes us feel something. Whether or not visual art is realistic or abstract it should make you feel something when you look at it. Certainly, it made the artist feel something that they wanted to express when they made it.
I had the privilege of visiting the Louvre when I was 15 years old. At that time, as a young girl from a blue-collar family in Southern Iowa, I didn’t have much experience with art outside of art class. I had never even been to Des Moines before going there to fly to Paris for my student exchange program. My host family made sure I had many adventures during my month with them. This one experience happening at a pivotal time in my life broke my mind open to art forever. I still vividly remember certain paintings and what I felt when I stood in front of them many years ago.
Now, as I stretch my memory about art further back, I can see the cover illustration on my favorite childhood picture book, The Whispering Rabbit. The way the rabbit’s paw was curled when he yawned looked like rabbit paws I’d seen in real life, but not really. I wondered what that gesture meant to the person who made it and what he was trying to say about that rabbit. I loved all the illustrations in that book.
Years later a dear friend who liked to give unique and meaningful gifts found The Whispering Rabbit on eBay, bought it, and gave it to me as a birthday present. I deeply regret that I didn’t have good control over my face that day because it was a different version of the story with very different illustrations. It did not evoke the same emotion in me and I couldn’t hide my disappointment. Even though it depicted the same story, it wasn’t the same.
As an adult sometimes I enjoy art for how it looks, how it makes me feel, what it makes me think about, and what I can imagine it took to create that work — either the craftsmanship or artistry, the imagination or mental state, the medium, artistic intention, or the time period and conditions of culture. As I look around my home, I see a large painting of Haitian women cooking, an antique map of Venice, screen prints of Tlingit totems from the Northwest American coast, Tanzanian mahogany wood carvings, and a beloved OZ Press screen print of a Steele County scene. These pieces are not expensive – the frames cost more than the artwork! They serve a decorative role but they are also art because of what they represent in the world, how they make me and others viewers feel, and that they create a unique bond between the artist and the viewer.
Yes, I had a unique, mind-opening experience with art when I was young, but I believe I would have had the same response if anyone in my life would have thought to take me to an art museum in anywhere within driving distance. In Owatonna, we have a very fine Art Center that hosts a wide variety of traveling exhibits but also has a remarkable permanent collection. Go. See the art there, feel what you feel. Take children to see the art. Ask Silvan, the resident expert, to explain the pieces. You might become an art lover, or you might wake one up within a young person. You will certainly feel something.