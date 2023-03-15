Ask 100 art experts this question and you’ll get 1000 different answers. People sometimes ask “what makes this art?” when they see the abstract expressionistic paint spatters of someone like Jackson Pollack when they are expecting the cozy, decorative, and realistic pastoral scenes of Thomas Kinkade. The answer is — they are both art. The experts would likely differentiate them as “fine art” and “decorative art.” I am not an expert, but I am a fan of art and all kinds of art forms.


