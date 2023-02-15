I have learned over my 25 years of living in Owatonna that our vibrant arts culture can be somewhat hidden. Often when I mentioned to new friends that I would be appearing in a local play I received the response, “I had no idea we have a local theater.” Not only do we have a theater in Owatonna we have a fantastic theater with a tradition that results in high-quality plays and musicals. This shouldn’t be a surprise to people who have been living in Owatonna for more than a minute. Going forward I hope to shine a spotlight on not only our local community theater but also our rich arts and humanities offerings.
I love all things arts and humanities. I haven’t met a museum – history or art — I didn’t enjoy and learn from. I enjoy visual arts, like paintings and sculpture, and all kinds of music from opera to jazz to rock. Literature, architecture, history, films – I love them all. However, attending plays gives me a chance to step outside of my own thoughts and routines and experience the lives of others – face-to-face and in person. The magic of art and humanities creations is that they show us what is happening in the world at the time they are created. They give us a window into the emotions and opinions of the creators. They help us understand each other better.
Live theater is unique because it allows a multitude of individuals to create art from the same piece. First, the author or playwright lays down the story they want to be told. This is the last static act in this process – it happens just once. Later directors interpret the overall presentation of the story, actors interpret the individual characters saying the words the playwright wrote (which may have been written months, years, or centuries ago). Additional layers to the creation of this art form are the costumes, set, props, lighting, and sound which build on the author’s intent and the director’s interpretation. The audience’s gaze also colors those interpretations with their own perceptions. All participants create this art work together.
Theater is also unique in that a production is created fresh in front of you at each performance. Unlike watching a movie again, if you see the same play, in the same theater, with the same actors more than once you will see a subtly different play. Someone may forget a word or “drop” a line which will change the energy on the stage causing people to react in different ways. Someone may gesture differently or move on stage a different way. Yes, sometimes big mistakes or changes might happen on stage. From a cast member’s perspective, it can be momentarily terrifying but it is also invigorating. These are the things that bond cast members together and these are the conditions under which legends are created in the theater community. For years to come theater friends talk about the “mistakes” that were made and how they overcame them together. We don’t talk about how things went well – there is no sport in that.
If you were in the audience and a “big” mistake was made, you likely wouldn’t even notice what was happening. And if you saw it again the next day you’d sense different energy but probably couldn’t put your finger on what had changed. What you also may not know is that the audience plays a part in the delivery of a theatrical production. Actors sense your collective mood or energy. If you laugh heartily at a funny bit or gasp at the revelation of a mystery you are feeding the spirit of that performance. Again, the theater is created fresh in every single performance. It is a very human endeavor. With a delightfully human outcome.
Try it for yourselves. This weekend and next Little Theater of Owatonna is producing Arms and the Man a comedy written by George Bernard Shaw. It originally premiered in the spring of 1894. This production has been being created for 129 years. Go see what is new about it!