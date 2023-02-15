I have learned over my 25 years of living in Owatonna that our vibrant arts culture can be somewhat hidden. Often when I mentioned to new friends that I would be appearing in a local play I received the response, “I had no idea we have a local theater.” Not only do we have a theater in Owatonna we have a fantastic theater with a tradition that results in high-quality plays and musicals. This shouldn’t be a surprise to people who have been living in Owatonna for more than a minute. Going forward I hope to shine a spotlight on not only our local community theater but also our rich arts and humanities offerings.


Kim Schaufenbuel, of Owatonna, loves art. She can be reached at kschaufenbuel01@hamline.edu.

