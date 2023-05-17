Do you remember art class in elementary school? Oh, what joy and enthusiasm we all had for art class! We had no anxiety about “doing it right” or being just like everyone else. The teacher gave us some instructions on the project at hand, distributed the materials, and let us go. At least this was my experience. In my time early in school we learned drawing and painting, worked with clay, did paper mosaics and collages, cut potatoes and linoleum blocks for making prints, and tons of other kinds of art that I can’t even remember. I just remember how happy art class made me and what satisfaction I got from working with the materials. Unlike math and science, my art teachers never talked about how we were going to use art skills in our careers. It was one of those classes we took that enriched our other learning experiences and didn’t seem to have a necessary outcome.
Art skills were used to elevate learning in our other subjects. I remember making a mobile that was a model of the solar system with all the planets; drawing maps; drawing the circulatory system of our dissected frogs; drawing cellular anatomy; putting on historical skits; creating pottery that mimicked anthropological artifacts using our own lives and experiences as the stories depicted. These projects were vital to how we digested a subject and retained the information. Making things helped us understand lessons in a depth that cannot be replicated by just looking at a picture or reading about anatomy or the planets.
Do you still play with art supplies? I hope so. It is such a joy. I crave making things. For me, it is mostly about the process of doing it and much less about the outcome. It is the creativity of seeing that something can be done and figuring out HOW to do it that is so satisfying to me. I appreciate all the DIY videos in the zeitgeist. There is practically nothing you can’t learn how to do by searching your favorite internet video platform. However, I urge you, don’t just watch DIY step away from scrolling and actually do it yourself. The act of using your mind to figure out how to adapt a plan or a pattern and then using your hands to do so gives a sense of accomplishment – which may or may not follow extreme frustration! – breaks us away from the workaday concerns that frequently spur anxiety and exercises our mental and physical abilities.
Yes, doing art or crafting can be an escape much like watching videos but it is an escape that involves many more physical senses. You touch paper or fabric, smell ink or pencil, move your hands, arms, and sometimes your whole body, feel the weight and texture of the tools you use and sense the vibrations of machines. Art is an embodied experience that can break us out of our ruts or give us a way to work out emotions that we may not be aware of or able to verbalize. I don’t consider myself an artist but I very definitely DO art. The ACT of doing art grounds me in my life and feelings, the time it takes to make something gives me a reason to think about other people who influenced me to do the activity or who I might give the object to. Even if the result is not beautiful or useful the act of making it gives me a sense of accomplishment that transcends those of my work and home life.
So get out some paper and pencils, or snag your kids’ crayons and do some art. If you want to find some instruction or others to do art with we are lucky in Owatonna that there are multiple outlets to get involved with artistic activities. There are art classes such as pottery and drawing through the Owatonna Art Center, and Community Education. You can learn to mend costumes or build sets (painting and building) at Little Theater of Owatonna. Some houses of worship have quilting and knitting groups that can help you learn. Do art!