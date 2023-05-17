Do you remember art class in elementary school? Oh, what joy and enthusiasm we all had for art class! We had no anxiety about “doing it right” or being just like everyone else. The teacher gave us some instructions on the project at hand, distributed the materials, and let us go. At least this was my experience. In my time early in school we learned drawing and painting, worked with clay, did paper mosaics and collages, cut potatoes and linoleum blocks for making prints, and tons of other kinds of art that I can’t even remember. I just remember how happy art class made me and what satisfaction I got from working with the materials. Unlike math and science, my art teachers never talked about how we were going to use art skills in our careers. It was one of those classes we took that enriched our other learning experiences and didn’t seem to have a necessary outcome.


Kim Schaufenbuel loves art. She can be reached at kschaufenbuel01@hamline.edu.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments