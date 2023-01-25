One of my personal challenges in adulthood has been keeping time.
No, not like hours and minutes. I don’t run late. I meet deadlines. I read clocks just fine. On a microscale, I manage time well.
No, I mean that the wheel of the year tosses me like I’m a t-shirt in a drier. I’m on an unbalanced playground merry-go-round, spinning alternately way too fast and way too slow and sometimes managing both at the same time. (How? How does that even happen?)
When I was a kid, years had structure. Family and school formed a sturdy framework of events, holidays and seasons. The wheel had a nice smooth spin to it. I never found myself thinking, “When did the tulips show up?” or “How is it already July?! Summer’s half gone!” or “I thought I had more time to buy presents before Christmas!”
I was told that time seems to speed up as you get older, and I believed it… But there’s a big difference between abstract knowledge and experience. Oof. I don’t like it. Zero stars — do not recommend.
So I find myself making more and more of conscious effort to notice. Be present; be mindful; stay in the moment and all that good meditative stuff we’ve heard before. Tired advice? Yep. Still useful? Yep.
What phase is the moon in? Full moon is Sunday, February 5.
What stars shine above? Orion with his glittering belt accompanied by his companion Canis Major, the bright star Sirius at its breast.
At what times are sunrise and sunset? On the fifth, the sun rises at 7:28 a.m. and sets at 5:26 p.m.
Some things I try to take note of are subjective. What does the morning light feel like? How does the air smell?
Others are cultural. February 1-2 are Imbolc, the halfway point between winter solstice and spring equinox. This holiday is also called St. Bridget’s Day or Candlemas, depending on one’s traditions. Sharing this date is Groundhog Day. These holidays all have roots in acknowledging the earliest whispers of spring, and are welcome reminders of warmer months coming soon. The fourteenth is modern Valentine’s Day and the ancient Roman festival of Lupercalia. The twentieth is President’s Day and the twenty-second is Ash Wednesday, which begins Lent.
February seems to me the month when things slowly start to reawaken, very quietly, very slowly, and begin to stir under the thick white quilts of snow. It is still cold. It’s not spring yet. Not yet. And unfortunately, February in Minnesota also seems to last eight months despite only being four weeks long. This can often seem like the “way too slow” part of the merry-go-round.
I take some vitamin D to combat seasonal depression. Take a brisk winter walk in one of our many parks. This has thus far been a stunning winter— the cold nighttime fog has rimed every twig and stem with a crystalline coating of ice. I pause for a moment to really see it. Our time on this earth is so short to spend it blind to the beauty around us, rushing from one “important” thing to another. Step out on the porch and take a look at the moonlight on snow. The days are getting longer; set a small alarm for sunset and notice the light creep later and later as the sun takes back the evening. (My chickens go to roost a little later every day.)
Our ancestors were in step with the rhythms of the year. They had to be in order to survive. For most of our existence, we had to know when to plant, when to harvest, when animals migrated, when tides went in and out, when the rainy season began. Modernity has detached many of us from all of that. Electric lights drive back the dark of night so that we stay up later doing more work. Our connection to the natural cycles of the planet has become tenuous. And that disconnect makes us unhappy and unhealthy. This is not hippy-dippy nonsense; this is millions of years of human evolution versus the changes wrought in less than the three centuries since the Industrial Revolution. Scientists are constantly discovering that our bodies respond positively to the smell of pine, to the color green, to a view of the outdoors through a hospital window, and negatively to artificial lighting, noise pollution, and nature deprivation.
Seems obvious, no? The Abrahamic God created the world and said that it was good. No highways, no fast food, no cars— just stars and the moon, vegetation, animals, and us. “God saw everything that he had made, and indeed, it was very good.” The book of Genesis opens with God creating humanity in the midst of a lush garden paradise of fruit trees and flowing rivers, not a sizzling asphalt parking lot or a big box store with no windows. That all came after. Viewed through a theological lens, perhaps the trappings of modernity are symptoms of a broken world.
But that’s a heavy thought. I don’t need weight. I just need to step outside and hear the stars sing. I need the wind in my hair and the trees alive with chickadees.
What do you need?