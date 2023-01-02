The frenetic busyness of the holidays is over.
(Thank God.)
That manic, stressful period from Thanksgiving to New Year’s is overstuffed with feasts, parties, relatives, gifts and other social obligations while simultaneous supposed to be magical, joyous, peaceful, full of gratitude and love. No one can do both. Especially not while also having kids home from school, dealing with insanity in stores, and the regular pressures of work and housekeeping. Lots of us try anyway. Huzzah for overextending ourselves.
No wonder we collapse, hungover and exhausted, on New Year’s Day … and then scrape ourselves back up to try to live up to our resolutions to save more money (all spent on gifts and décor and food), lose weight (after the mashed potatoes and ham and pie and cookies) and generally be the idealized fantasy version of ourselves.
Feeling burned out yet?
New Year’s is treated as a reset button. A fresh start! New year, new you! It’s your year! Let’s go! Self-care! Better diet! Quit smoking! Drink more water! Be less stressed while also changing your entire life!
No.
Let’s not.
Let’s just not do any of that. Let’s just stop.
Let’s use a different definition of ‘reset’.
Stop. Catch your breath.
January is quiet. January is still. Winter is still deepening. Snow muffles sounds. The night sky is sharp and clear. The deep cold slows the world down.
Take your time to settle your spirit. Take time to just be. Soothe yourself as you would soothe an overstimulated child, with care and kindness and patience. Be aware of how you are, who you are.
Don’t make demands of yourself. Don’t try to change who and what you are until you truly understand yourself.
This is the time for reflection and dreaming. Journal. Make art. Center yourself. Shake off the snapping static stress of the holidays and find the pulse of Ordinary Time. Let go.
Self-care isn’t bath bombs and mani-pedis and scented candles. Real self-care is actually caring for yourself. You don’t need to spend money to care for yourself. In fact, I think that often defeats the point of self-care. Do you feel cared for when trying to wedge more spending into your budget, or seeing more numbers on your credit card bill? When you can’t find a place for more stuff? When you feel guilty for not using the stuff you bought? I’m guessing probably not.
The yoga mat in the corner and dusty elliptical aren’t judging you, by the way. They’re just things. You are judging you, and it is not helping you. If you are like me, the more obligated you feel to do something, the more resentful you become toward it. The more you feel like you should not eat dessert, the more you want it. The more you think, “I spent so much money on that Peloton I feel stupid since I don’t even use it,” the angrier and more disappointed you become with yourself.
My friend, just eat the dessert. Take each forkful of that chocolate cake and savor it. Inhale the rich scent. Feel the texture of the dense, soft cake mixing with the smooth sweetness of the frosting. Chew slowly. Really, really taste that cake. Pause. Take a sip of milk or water of coffee. Take another bite. Focus on it. Enjoy it, and don’t feel guilty later. You tasted every molecule of that cake and it was great.
(Or maybe you eat a bit and realize, “Actually … this isn’t very good cake.” You don’t have to finish it.)
You don’t have to exercise. Take “have to” out of your vocabulary. Replace with “get to.” See if that helps. Or try hopping on that treadmill and just walking slowly for five minutes. That’s it. The end. You did it! Nothing more is required. Maybe after five minutes you’ll think, “You know, this isn’t bad at all!” Maybe you’ll end those five minutes after only three because you really, really don’t want to. Good job! You tried! High five yourself for trying it. When we try to get kids to eat foods they aren’t familiar with, we say, “You have to try it. At least a few bites.” If you take a few bites of your exercise and still don’t like it, that’s fine. Maybe you are just not feeling it today. Maybe the treadmill isn’t for you. Maybe try pickleball or weightlifting or golf or swimming.
It’s okay.
You are okay.
Take a deep breath. Be kind to yourself.
Take a deep breath.
Be calm. Feel the stillness of winter. Look at the stars.
You are okay.