By now you have probably heard of Jordan Neely.
If you haven’t, let me recap: Neely was a 30-year-old homeless black man in New York City who was choked to death on the F Train by a young Marine named Daniel Penny. Neely had a tragic childhood, mental health issues, drug addictions and low-level offenses mostly of the kind one tends to get while existing while homeless. Mostly. Four charges were for assault.
Neely had reportedly been behaving erratically on the train, pacing and shouting. If you have ever taken the New York subway, you might know that this sort of thing is pretty normal New York. Someone on the subway’s being weird? Must be a day that ends in “y”.
Freelance journalist Juan Alberto Vasquez told the New York Post, “[Neely] started screaming in an aggressive manner…He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn’t care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket—a black jacket that he had—and threw it on the ground.”
Multiple people restrained Neely while Penny held him in a chokehold for 15 minutes. Many, many more just watched. We know this because Vasquez recorded the incident on his phone— yet another short snuff film to join so many others we’ve seen: Castille, Floyd, et al.
“He said he had no food, he had no drink…” Sounds a little familiar to my ear. Why? Oh yes. I know why.
“’For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.’
“Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?’
“The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’” (Matthew 25:35-40, NIV)
If Jesus came back now, He’d die in a chokehold on the filthy floor of a New York subway car— another humiliating public death such as He’d already endured.
Neely wasn’t a saint. He was just human. Just human, with virtues and foibles like you and like me. He did not deserve to be killed. He did not deserve to have his death be a spectacle on the afternoon commute.
We have no kindness toward each other anymore. Instead, we have fear and fear’s offspring, rage. And we are a violent people. Neely’s homicide is just the latest in a series of violent acts that have punctuated the news recently: April 13, a teenager got an address wrong and he was shot twice; April 15, some young women made an incorrect turn into a driveway, and were shot, one lethally; April 19, two teenage cheerleaders were shot because they almost got into someone else’s vehicle by mistake; April 20, a 6-year-old and her parents were shot trying to retrieve a ball that had rolled into a neighbor’s yard; April 28, some folks asked a neighbor to stop shooting off his gun because they were trying to get a baby to sleep, and that neighbor then shot and killed 5 people.
We kill kids walking home from a convenience store, black men going for a jog, desperate mentally ill men on trains because we feel “threatened”. We shoot and kill each other over simple mistakes. We shoot and kill over insignificant trespasses.
Forget “forgive me my trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.” There is no forgiveness left in us.
“‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’”
We have invented hostile architecture to keep Him from sleeping on park benches. We made laws against giving Him free food when He is hungry. We slash His tent when it is His only home. We lack empathy for Him when He is an addict; “He’ll just spend money on drugs,” we’ll sniff as we drive past Him begging in parking lots and off-ramps. He is threat and an eyesore, not human.
And if we can’t see each other’s humanity, we will never be able to see each other’s divinity.
Jesus is still weeping.