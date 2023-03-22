I hate March.
It’s my birth month. My mom’s birth month. My wife’s birth month.
It sucks.
I’m mainly irritated that it isn’t spring. Not really. We’re all sick of winter. It is time to move on from the frigid temperature and the dark days and start gearing up for action…but winter lingers during this stupid month like a cold we just can’t shake. Yeah, that’s it. March is like when you are well enough to work and also sick enough to miserable the whole time. Ew.
Most of my frustration is probably rooted in the common cultural imagery associated with March that we’ve all grown up with. Shamrocks, rainbows, flying kites outside, daffodils blooming. Sometimes Easter symbols like chicks hatching and darling baby bunnies. And don’t forget the green, green, green. Even the milkshakes are green.
I look out the window at the gray snow slush and icy mud puddles and roll my eyes. There is no green. No daffodils. The switch to Daylight Savings Time just means that there’s more light for me to glumly stare at the slurry of sloppy wet snow and mud. Let’s not forget all the litter that had been frozen into plow piles for months now being released like prehistoric relics melting out of the glacial Alps. The first flowers I see are faded red KitKat wrappers, dented blue and silver beer cans, yellow bottle caps.
Inspiring.
I go outside to wander my depressingly slushy, mucky yard. My sneakers are quickly soaked through and my feet go squish, squish, squish with every step. I water sealed them, but it seems that the sealant traps the water inside the shoe instead keeping it out. My jeans wick moisture up to my knees. The slap of wet denim accompanies the squish of my shoes. I’m a one-woman band.
I bend over and squint at exposed dirt. I poke at it with a stick. C’mon, Siberian squill. Give me a little spark of hope and joy.
Siberian squill is stupid invasive— a plant that has the flora equivalent of “Kill on sight” flyers posted on DNR and U of MN Extension sites. It is also one of the first plants to appear and bloom in the spring. Squill will grow through snow. It does not care.
I aggressively remove all other invasive species on my property. I leave the squill. Climate change is shifting our seasons. Squill guarantees creatures that need pollen have food as early in the spring as is possible. I tolerate it because it is a stopgap, and it is faded and done by the time my native bloodroot and trout lily stretch above the soil. It also serves as a nice reminder that spring is actually coming.
So sometimes I stare at the ground with my brow furrowed. Not crazy. Just praying for plants.
March is called Snowcrust Moon by the Ojibwe and Sore Eye Moon by the Dakota Sioux. The daily melt and nightly freeze cycle gives us snowcrust. The glare of the sun on that crust gives us sore eyes. Native American names for March are pretty accurate. Both of these seem better than March, which is derived from all the festivals for the Roman war god Mars that they held at this time of year, or the traditional Farmer’s Almanac name Worm Moon.
I don’t worship Mars and I don’t see a lot of worms. (Minnesota isn’t even supposed to have worms. Worms are as much an import as the squill.)
I do have to deal with crusty snow and aching eyes.
Of course the people who’ve lived here for millennia know how to name Minnesota months. Locals always know their neighborhood better than the recently arrived.
The only upside is that the freeze-thaw cycle means that it’s time for tapping trees. Sap begins to run when days are above freezing and nights are below, with the best flowing early in the season. I have a variety of trees in my yard for tapping and so far my big silver maple is holding two taps and is pouring sap like a hose. I’ve probably already gotten two gallons. I’ve tried two smaller sugar maples, but I can’t seem to get the spile seated sturdily enough to hold the collection bag.
April 6 begins the Sugaring Moon for the Ojibwe, and, upon checking my Facebook timeline, I can confirm that I got my first batch of sap on March 25 last year. And on April 11, I watched a squirrel very intently lick a sap-leaking maple for about an hour. So yeah, even with climate change tweaking our seasons, I can still confirm that that name correlation is pretty solid.
March 20 was the Spring Equinox. The celestial dance tilts toward longer days and warmer temperatures. Spring is a strange season, early spring in particular. Everything is at once changing and the same. Wet earth, decaying autumn leaves. The earth beneath us is warming and life is stirring where we cannot see it.
Patience, patience.
It’s not spring and that’s frustrating.
Breathe the moist air. Pick up trash when you see it. And don’t forget to keep an eye on the ground. I expect big things from it soon.