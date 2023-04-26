May is Mental Health Awareness month.
Personally, I don’t need an awareness month; I have a mental health awareness life. I have depression, and like any person with a potentially lethal illness, I am constantly aware of my symptoms. They’re never fully gone, so it’s not a matter of yes/no, black/white. I have to measure their strength. Am I sleeping way too much? Fatigued for absolutely no reason or lacking motivation to even be awake? Not hungry, at all, ever? Am I bored and restless, unsettled with ennui? Having memory lapses? Am I especially irritable, angry-crying and snarling like a rabid badger? Are these symptoms strong enough to disrupt daily life?
Yes? They are? Then my old friend Depression is visiting! Yay!
This is not the “I’m sad today” kind of depression. I have the “I would like to cease existing” kind. Big D Depression.
My inaugural depressive episode occurred in 4th grade. I was nine. Nine. Imagine the worst existential crisis you could experience. Now imagine being a child having that crisis, with a child’s mind and insufficient vocabulary with which to express it. Yep, it was exactly as delightful as you think.
It took about 13 years to get a diagnosis. It took another 10 or so to finally get treatment that actually worked.
Try to imagine spending 22-25 years engaged in a civil war with your own brain. Specifically, the “prime” years when you are trying to build the foundations for the rest of your life — figuring out who you are, how you relate to people, what you want to do or become. That can already be challenging, even without your Benedict Arnold brain reminding you that there’s no point, it doesn’t matter, you’re going to be a failure anyway and there’s no way out so stop trying, loser.
Moderately bad depression makes me feel like a burn victim screaming at the weight of even a bed sheet. Everything—everything—is unbearable. If stress is a noise level, depression cranks it up to deafening. If your typical daily stress is the ambient background noise of a restaurant, depression magnifies it to the roar of a jet engine inches from your head.
Go to work while feeling that raw, that overwhelmed. Go to class. Do homework. Spend time with your family and friends. Try to be present and focused. Have fun with that.
But the really bad depression is when nothing is left. The really bad depression strips even the negative emotions of sorrow, frustration, irritation, hurt, anger. As you sink deeper down into the depression, all that’s left in the crushing dark, cold, benthic depths is nothingness. No emotion. No sense of self. Just a ghost drifting along the bottom of the Mariana Trench, feeling like a human-shaped void punched through the fabric of reality, a nonentity.
Sometimes I am frustrated and bitterly regretful about the whole thing. There are so many things I didn’t do, or didn’t do well, or missed out on because my depression was an albatross around my neck. I am painfully, agonizingly aware of the fact that I did not—could not—live up to my potential. (Although to be fair, this regret is not entirely personal but is in part generational. Millennials are not okay.)
“It’s all in your head!” is a frequent line used to dismiss mental illness.
That’s not a dismissal so much as it is just a statement of fact. My head is where my brain is and a brain—like any other organ—can suffer dysfunction, so…yeah. It is in my head. Like how asthma is in your lungs. A healthy brain and a depressed brain actually look different on scans; we can literally see the illness with the right tools. Science is starting to indicate that even healthy brains process emotional pain and physical pain in similar ways, so when I say it hurts, I mean it hurts.
And when I say I can’t just “smile more” or “choose happiness,” I mean I can’t. I can’t just cheer myself up, much like you can’t just breathe deep when having an asthma attack. The fact that I can’t is literally the problem. Saying “Have you tried not having the problem?” is not just useless advice; it shows a complete lack of understanding the nature of said problem. People with mental illness need empathy and patience, not for someone to minimize or ignore their very real suffering.
Instead, remind them that they are strong, that they are loved…even if they aren’t feeling strong or loved at that moment. Listen to them with compassion. Ask them how you can help support them. Offer non-judgmental company, and maybe a hotdish. Mentally ill people often don’t have the wherewithal to eat regularly or make meals. Be kind.
I try to remember that I am doing the best I can. I try to remember that my best looks different from day to day. I have a quarter of a century’s experience managing my illness and I still struggle sometimes to accept that I am doing what I can. I try to be kind to myself. I’m not great at it, but I try. We’re all just trying.
Book recommendation: Reasons to Stay Alive by Matt Haig.