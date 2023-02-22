“You have to do what makes you happy.”
You’ve heard this. Said it. Seen it on inspiring wall art. It’s one of those phrases that have been worn down from over-familiarity and overuse.
“Do what makes you happy” is much like the “I’m fine” answer to “How’s it going?” Bland. Conversational filler, the communication version of packing peanuts. It’s what you say when you don’t have anything better to say.
Try this: respond to “How are you?” or any other similar inquiries with an actual answer. Some people can roll with that. Some people suddenly stumble like they tripped on their shoelace. It wasn’t a real question, see, just packing peanuts. They don’t care how you are. They don’t expect or want a real answer. You’ve broken a small, unspoken rule of social niceties. They feel vaguely awkward.
Similarly, a lot of people don’t actually care what makes you happy even as they encourage it. There’s an unspoken addendum: “…unless it harms someone” of course, but other than that… Well. Chase those dreams. Find happiness.
(Hah! Like happiness is hiding under the bed. Olly-olly-oxen-free! C’mon out, l’il buddy! We’ve all been looking for you. Or maybe happiness can be found in stores. Advertisers do tell us that it is for sale at a store near you. But in this economy, who can afford it?)
YOLO. Carpe diem.
I have chickens. (Non sequitur, I know. Stay with me. I’m going somewhere with this.)
I have lived most of my life without chickens, and I find that having chickens makes me happier than not. A few are spoiled house pets that wear diapers* and hang out on the back of the couch. The also sleep in my bed at night. Having cuddly house chickens brings me joy.
Does this particular quirk of mine hurt anyone? Nope.
But does it make people uncomfortable?
Oh yeah.
This is not what they mean by “do what makes you happy.”
It’s more like “do what makes you happy… unless it’s weird.”
In my case, people think that chickens sleeping on my bed is gross, and blame their disgust rather than their discomfort with the strange. It’s about as gross as sleeping with a cat. I mean, the chooks go to bed wearing clean diapers and get regular baths. Cats muck around in their litter boxes. I bet the chickens have much cleaner feet. The chickens also never lick their nether regions right next to your head at night, either, nor try to shove their butt into your face, so there’s that.
No, it’s the weirdness that’s the problem.
The “weird” clause is most apparent if you or someone you know stims. Stimming—or self-stimulating behavior—can be repeating words, chewing on necklaces, rocking in place, twirling hair. It is often seen in people with autism. Stimming is a self-soothing action, often done without conscious thought. Folk with highly visible stimming behaviors like arm-flapping often get some side-eye in public.
Flapping one’s arms in public is “weird.” There’s nothing harmful or upsetting about it. It just makes some people uncomfortable. It is highly visible nonconformity.
“Weird” is an old, old word. It has been handed down to us from Old English, in which wyrd meant “that which comes”— that is to say, fate or destiny. It is closely related to the word weoþan, which means “to grow into” or “become.” Over centuries the meaning eroded to mean “uncanny” or “unnatural” and then softened further to the meaning we use today.
What this tells me is that being weird is, at its very root, embracing one’s own fate. Our weirdness is part of our purpose in being. Weirdness is our becoming all that we are meant to be, our growing into our own lives. It is our own path through the forest of life. Maybe we’d find happiness sitting along that path, patiently waiting for us, if we only embraced our weird instead of rejecting it.
Maybe we should all get out there and do what makes us happy, even if it’s weird. Especially if it’s weird. We have nothing to lose but our chains.
*Yes, the chickens wear diapers. Yes, you can buy chicken diapers online. No, I am not the only lunatic with house chickens, just the only one you know of. Please direct any and all further chicken diaper inquires to my email. Or Google.