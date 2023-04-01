Every once in a while, there’s a day when things come together. Last week had one of those days.
I needed some ingredients for supper and decided to get to the store early. On the way, I drove past the mill pond at Alexander Park. The additional open water seemed to attract more than its usual flock of Canada Geese. I pulled in a parking spot and got out my binoculars.
There was an obvious group of eight tundra swans. They moved gracefully along the edge of the ice. Now, I had been watching swans in a local corn field, but their reflection in the water added something to the total effect.
There was also a couple of ducks that looked different from the usual drake and hen mallards. On closer examination they were lesser scalp. These ducks are known by duck hunters as blue bills. On close examination their bills are actually blue. They are big ducks.
In the fall, they are among the last to fly south. They usually come down in front of a big storm and they are moving fast. Their are two types, greater and lesser. These were of the lesser variety. They just happen to be my favorite duck.
On the same part of the mill pond, closer to the dam, were a pair of loons. I listened for their sound but these two were very quiet. They dove and rose then bobbed back to the surface. I couldn’t tell if they were successful in finding fish, but they were persistent.
That’s a good number of waterfowl in a very small area. I couldn’t put my finger on anything that caused this sudden appearance of waterfowl. No weather changes or storms. I guess it was just their time. I consulted some birding sites, and one showed radar crowded with migrating birds.
After gathering my groceries, I drove south out of Faribault. There, I saw two sand hill cranes in a field, and a few miles later, I saw four cranes flying north. I rolled down the window in time to here their distinctive sound, like a rusty gate. On my way home, there were turkeys creeping along the wood line.
I have a small wood behind my house, and I was feeling pretty good about the morning sightings. Luckily, I always carry binoculars in the car which allowed me to get a closer look at the waterfowl on the lake. Without them positive identification would be impossible.
I sat down with a cup of coffee and out the window saw a pair of pileated woodpeckers. These birds are around all winter. They love the dead trees and insects that make up that woods. They return to the same trees over and over. Creating long channels in the dead bark, a tell-tale sign of their presence.
It was a red-letter morning for seeing birds, always an interesting past time. I’ve heard this week of people spotting herons and their return to rookeries. I’ve yet to see one, but I’m going to stay alert. With the high water along the local rivers, it’s worth it to take the occasional side trip just to have a look.