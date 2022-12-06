Winter is here. This is a time when many of us spend less time outdoors. What time we do spend outdoors is taken up with shoveling or snow blowing our sidewalks and driveways. So, it’s not surprising that we might forget that what we do on our property, even in the middle of our near-arctic winters, can add pollution to the Cannon River.
As you might have guessed, I’m talking about salt.
Minnesotans have used salt for decades to keep sidewalks and streets safe and clear of ice. Salt, or sodium chloride (NaCl) lowers the freezing point of ice, effectively melting it on pavement. Unfortunately, our use of salt is also adding salt to our rivers, lakes, and in some cases, even our drinking water. Salt is one of two river pollutants (the other being nitrogen fertilizers) that are actually increasing in the Cannon River watershed.
In addition to polluting our rivers and lakes, excess salt can corrode sidewalks, driveways and bridges. That’s why many cities in Minnesota have been retraining city streets crews to keep streets clear, while at the same time, using the bare minimum of salt in the process.
But only some of the salt in our rivers and lakes comes from street and highway workers. Another chunk of that salt comes from us. When we apply salt to our sidewalk or driveway, melting snow will dissolve that salt and carry it down storm drains and directly into the Cannon or Straight river.
Here’s what you can do to reduce the salt that runs off your property and into the storm drain (and river):
Shovel First, Second, and Third. The more snow and ice you remove manually, the less salt you will have to use and the more effective that salt can be. Whether you use a shovel, snow blower, snow plow, or ice scraper, get out there as early as you can and keep up with the storm. Once you’re done, you may even decide that you don’t need to apply any salt.
15°F is too cold for salt. Most salts stop working at this temperature. Use sand instead for traction, but remember that sand does not melt ice, it just helps people and car tires to get a grip on that ice.
Consider sand. Sand could keep your sidewalk safe while not added salt to our waterways.
Slow down. Winter is a time for slippery roads, no matter how much salt road workers are applying. Drive for the conditions and make sure to give plow drivers plenty of space to do their work.
Be patient. Just because you don't see salt on the road doesn't mean it hasn't been applied. These products take time to work.
More salt does not mean more melting. Use fewer than 4 pounds of salt per 1,000 square feet (an average parking space is about 150 square feet). One pound of salt is approximately a heaping 12-ounce coffee mug. Consider purchasing a hand-held fertilizer spreader to help you apply a consistent amount of salt.
Sweep up the extra. If salt or sand is visible on dry pavement it is no longer doing any work. And when the snow and ice melt in the spring, that water will wash these potential pollutants into nearby rivers and lakes. You can use this salt or sand somewhere else or throw it away. Excess salt can also damage pavement over time. So there are several reasons to clean up excess salt.
Holding the salt is a generally a good idea for our diets and it’s a great idea for our rivers, too!
Kevin Strauss is the community engagement coordinator at Clean River Partners.