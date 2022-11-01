Cleaning leaves

(Photo courtesy of Clean Rivers Partners)

Fall is here. The air smells of pumpkin soup and apple cider, we hear the sounds of fewer lawn mowers and more leaves crunching underfoot. Overhead, the leaves are turning scarlet, yellow, and orange and dropping from the trees. But what is going to happen to those leaves? Some might feed the soil if you compost them in a garden bed. People will rake up other leaves and dispose of them at a city compost pile. The thing we don’t want to do is waste those nutrients (fertilizers) by letting them wash down the street and into the storm drains the next time it rains.


Kevin Strauss is the community engagement coordinator at Clean River Partners.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments