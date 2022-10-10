I have noticed that it is getting harder to relate to the problems that the news pundits blab about daily.
For example, how much is a trillion dollars? I know it is a lot but how much is it? Would it all fit in my kitchen if I had a trillion dollars delivered to my house? I just can’t comprehend it.
Now I have heard the term “quadrillion” mentioned. It is all a mystery to me.
Then there are social issues, shootings, suicides, and so on. I can’t fix any of this stuff, yet somehow, it is all related to climate. I want simple, please.
The way to get simple is to talk about simple things. We have become so concerned about complicated things that the simple things have been forgotten. In fact, the simple things in life give it texture and meaning.
Let’s take a simple example: When was the last time you had a good baked potato? OK, I had better qualify that. A “good” baked potato is cooked so the skin is crunchy and the potato itself is hot and fluffy when you stir with a fork.
I thought about this and realized that it has become a rare commodity to get a decent baked potato anywhere but at home. The art of potato baking is becoming a thing of the past.
How should a baked potato be prepared? First, you need a utility size (big) russet potato. This potato is often unavailable in a grocery store because most people prefer a smaller size when preparing it at home. However, the best flavor and fluffiness come from the larger size.
How do you cook a baked potato? If the word “microwave” starts forming on your lips, stop! Using a microwave is not a good way to bake a potato. You need heat from an oven. The microwaved potato is not fluffy but mushy and tough. Sometimes overcooked areas will be dry and chewy. This is not a potato you want to serve your boss.
Preparation steps:
1. Wash the potato in warm water and scrub the skin with a vegetable brush.
2. Wipe off the excess water, then pierce the skin several times with a fork or a knife. The potato could explode in your oven if you don’t do this. It doesn’t happen often, but it makes a mess.
3. Preheat your oven to 425F and expect to cook the potato for at least 90 minutes. It’s OK to go longer. You can cook at a lower temperature, but the skin will be less crispy as the temperature decreases.
4. If you plan on eating the skin, you can add an olive oil coating and some sea salt to give it extra flavor.
5. When the meal is served, take the potatoes out of the oven last. You don’t want them to cool down before they are sliced open and added condiments. The freshly cut potato should be steaming, and the potato meal should be fluffy and thoroughly cooked. Butter, sour cream, and cheese should all melt when added.
This doesn’t seem very complicated. However, I have been to restaurants that reheat baked potatoes from the previous day’s leftovers. Unfortunately, a potato tells the tale. It starts to taste sweet, and the potato itself is not fluffy. They are often rubbery and usually served on the cold side. These leftover potatoes can make great fried potatoes but aren’t suitable for serving as baked potatoes.
Can a baked potato be wrapped in aluminum foil? Yes, but here are a few consequences. The skin will not be crispy, but that can be OK.
However, be careful about testing the potato for doneness. Suppose you puncture the potato with the aluminum wrap still on. In that case, you risk pushing small pieces of aluminum into the middle of the potato. Personally, I don’t want to eat aluminum foil. Most people remove the foil when eating the potato, so you have that to contend with during the meal.
I recommend that after you learn how to hard-boil an egg, you work on cooking a perfect baked potato. It can be challenging if you have never eaten a properly cooked potato yourself but try a few times.
I’m sure you will master the fine art of baking a potato. The good thing is that it is simple.