Here it is, the day before my newspaper column runs in the paper, and yet again, I find myself undecided on which of my several drafts I want to use for March. However, several might be fitting at any time of the year. And, as usual, I find myself not using any of them and rewriting something at the last minute because it feels more like me.
When I was allowed to write, I had no idea what I would ever write about, and somehow, a year and a half later, I’m still doing it. This time maybe I’ll share a little bit more about my adventures in that time.
I’ve had some significant changes in the last year, and a half take place in my life. Some came by my choice, and others not so much. Indeed, I’ve had some enjoyable adventures and met some incredible people.
I have also made some very selfish decisions along the way, mainly believing that it would be what would be best for me going forward. But seriously, whoever knows if that’s going to be true.
I make time routinely to reflect on some things as simple as what I did yesterday. But I find it very important to sit down and think long and hard about where I’ve been and where I want to go. I have some incredible friends that have unknowingly offered spectacular advice.
Over the last year, I was able to travel to some pretty neat places in the country. I had some wonderful experiences and learned a lot about myself and different cultures along the way. So as I continue to write over time, I will share a little bit about some of those trips. But to start with, I’ll share some of what led me to the point in my life where I got to feel it necessary to travel.
I had taken a trip to southern California and was sitting on the beach one day and realized I wanted more from myself. So I thought, long and hard for a few hours that day, about what I wanted to be doing differently and how I needed to make some changes for those things to happen. Some of the changes I considered were reasonably significant and needed to be thought of all the way through. Considering I tend to overthink everything, I needed to take my time. I knew some of it would impact others and wanted to minimize that as much as possible. Some might call this a midlife crisis, but I like to believe it was a refocusing event — mostly because that sounds better to me.
So, I’ll do my best over the course of the next few months to put together some intriguing points from some of the most interesting parts of my travels. Maybe along the way, you’ll be inspired to take a trip or to focus on the things that bring you happiness.
As a lifelong Owatonna native, Justin Ohnstad is a proud father to a little girl and licensed Realtor. He has a deep passion for all things Owatonna and enjoys dining and exploring what lies within the city. He can be reached at 507-456-5153.