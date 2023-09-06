In a world that often celebrates the bold, the careless, and the self-assured, humility often stands in the shadows, waiting to be recognized for its profound influence on our lives. In this fast-paced, competitive era, where self-promotion seems to be the norm, humility might appear outdated. However, I’d argue that it’s more relevant and essential than ever.


  

As a lifelong Owatonna native, Justin Ohnstad is a proud father to a little girl and licensed Realtor. He has a deep passion for all things Owatonna and enjoys dining and exploring what lies within the city. He can be reached at 507-456-5153.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments