I’ll start with the cliché line. I can’t believe it’s a new year already. Have you taken any time to reflect on 2022? Do you make a plan at the beginning of the new year for the things that you want to accomplish? What was the best part of 2022 for you? What challenges did you face that you overcame? What are you going to do to be better in 2023? Ask yourself these questions and seriously take a few minutes to think about the answer.


As a lifelong Owatonna native, Justin Ohnstad is a proud father to a little girl and licensed Realtor. He has a deep passion for all things Owatonna and enjoys dining and exploring what lies within the city. He can be reached at 507-456-5153.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments