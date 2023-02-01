...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 25 to
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
I’ll start with the cliché line. I can’t believe it’s a new year already. Have you taken any time to reflect on 2022? Do you make a plan at the beginning of the new year for the things that you want to accomplish? What was the best part of 2022 for you? What challenges did you face that you overcame? What are you going to do to be better in 2023? Ask yourself these questions and seriously take a few minutes to think about the answer.
As for me, 2022 was one of the more exciting years of my life. In a year where so many things changed for me, I found myself looking back at it this past week thinking, in some ways, I’m way further ahead than I thought I would be at this time, and in other ways feel like I’m further behind than I was expecting. This year provided a lot of travel opportunities for me, which was something that I hadn’t been doing previously. Some of it is for work, some of it is for fun, and some of it is to grow as a person. I spent some time visiting friends out of state, but most importantly, I learned I could travel anywhere and meet wonderful people I could have conversations with. Traveling has given me an appreciation for family, and my family doesn’t necessarily mean your blood relatives. To me, you can also choose your family. Find the people you care about that also show it back to you.
Here are a few things I’ve learned over the last year: As adults, we should do better to show our appreciation to other adults. Be sure to thank people when they do nice things, like holding the door for you. Another fun thing is to tell somebody that they look nice or that you like their jacket or even make a simple comment about their hair. You can turn someone’s day around. Just by being genuinely nice to people you encounter everywhere, put on a big smile, and look happy. It went a long way when traveling to places I’ve never been. Part of my traveling was looking for something. I wasn’t sure what it was for quite a while, but it came to me that I was searching for myself. I was looking to find the things I enjoy and grow as a person. Maybe I was chasing some dreams as well. I can honestly tell you, though I learn traveling alone can be pretty amazing!
I was able to gain a lot of different perspectives and cultures during my traveling last year. With my simple impromptu social experiment, it was easy to see how when you treated someone with extra kindness that they would also return the kindness. We can all agree that it feels great to make somebody smile or laugh, so go out and do that. Start with yourself if you need to!
As a lifelong Owatonna native, Justin Ohnstad is a proud father to a little girl and licensed Realtor. He has a deep passion for all things Owatonna and enjoys dining and exploring what lies within the city. He can be reached at 507-456-5153.