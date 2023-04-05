I should probably give a little background info on this first. I have a great aunt and uncle who lived in California all my life. Every summer, when they would come back, it was as though they brought this magical energy with them from California. Their stay in Minnesota during the summer, often during the Steele County Free Fair, was so much fun.
As I grew older, they didn’t seem to age with me. Honestly, they seemed to get younger every year they came back. And as I kept getting older, I intended to visit them once a year.
Well, life happens, and I didn’t do it, so fast forward to September when another family member in California passed away unexpectedly. I was on a flight as quickly as I could to be there. After some discussion, it was decided that it might be best for them to come back to Minnesota, where there is more family around. My sister and I brought my great-uncle back to stay with my dad, and then the plan was made to move my aunt back here as well.
So just after Christmas, I had the opportunity to take my daughter to California for her first time. This trip served as a great bonding experience for the two of us, and it also showed her the value of family and love. We enjoyed a little bit of the Southern California lifestyle, taking her to the beach and the Santa Monica pier. I should note that she’s eight and knew more about the Santa Monica pier than I did, and I was the one who had been there before. We got to visit with some family and started the adventure back to the airport to return to Minnesota. Traveling with these two ladies was a real treat. They were plenty of stories being told between my daughter and great-aunt.
The next phase of moving them back to Minnesota including something that I wasn’t planning on. Until the weather impacted the original plan, I was in Las Vegas enjoying time with friends and family over the New Year holiday, when my flight was delayed because of the snowstorm back here. That is where it changed from me coming home to me flying to California to meet up with their daughter to drive their van back to Minnesota. The catch was we were going to be transporting their precious cats. I didn’t exactly realize that was part of the plan.
I arrived in Sacramento and started to prepare myself for three days in a minivan with two cats. It was close to 2,300 miles with two overnight stops, one in Flagstaff and the other in Oklahoma City. We made great time cutting across the country. Plus, it was the first time my cousin had walked on snow or ice in many years. And yes, I took a video to share with her another day! As soon as we got back to town, we connected with my great aunt and uncle so they could see their cats. It was so rewarding and heartwarming to see the reaction. I didn’t need a reason to do any of this, but at that moment, it was very fulfilling, and I was grateful that I could help.
I guess I learned through these experiences how important it is to take care of the people we care about, the people that make us happy, and the people that care about us. Never once in my entire life have they ever asked me for anything, so when the opportunity came up to be able to help with a massive transition in their daily life, there was no question — I was going to do whatever I could to help. Plus, I am always up for a good adventure.
So I will challenge all of you to do something for someone in your life that puts a smile on your face. Go out of your way, in some way, to give back to those that have always been good to you.
As a lifelong Owatonna native, Justin Ohnstad is a proud father to a little girl and licensed Realtor. He has a deep passion for all things Owatonna and enjoys dining and exploring what lies within the city. He can be reached at 507-456-5153.