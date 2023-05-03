Every day comes and goes all too quickly for most of us. There’s never enough time to get everything done that you set out for. I genuinely enjoy getting to know new people and making new connections. Sometimes that means putting yourself into a unique situation that might even be uncomfortable to learn and meet new people, and each new opportunity could be something that sticks with you for the rest of your life. It’s easy to become comfortable with the routine of your daily life and to forget to challenge yourself in some way to become better.


As a lifelong Owatonna native, Justin Ohnstad is a proud father to a little girl and licensed Realtor. He has a deep passion for all things Owatonna and enjoys dining and exploring what lies within the city. He can be reached at 507-456-5153.

