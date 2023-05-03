Every day comes and goes all too quickly for most of us. There’s never enough time to get everything done that you set out for. I genuinely enjoy getting to know new people and making new connections. Sometimes that means putting yourself into a unique situation that might even be uncomfortable to learn and meet new people, and each new opportunity could be something that sticks with you for the rest of your life. It’s easy to become comfortable with the routine of your daily life and to forget to challenge yourself in some way to become better.
I think I’ve been looking at some things in the wrong way.
I’ve been chasing sunsets, as majestic and beautiful as they are. One of the most amazing sunsets I have experienced was with my daughter in Santa Monica this winter. It was as though it wasn’t going to end. But they always end. They are a conclusion to something, followed by the darkness.
Driving home recently, I observed a magical cotton candy sunset and thought of all the beautiful experiences I’ve had taking in sunsets throughout my life. By the time I got home, it was down enough that I could no longer see it the same way. That’s when I started thinking: How could this apply to me? How might this be something other people think about?
We have figurative sunsets as well, such as a retirement, graduation, switching careers or finishing a project.
I am guessing I’m not alone in thinking the way I do about some of this. Having chased sunsets for long enough, I feel there is some peace in the conclusion that the sunset offers for the day. And the calm, knowing that you can rest because mother nature’s turned out the lights for that day.
I have equally enjoyed many beautiful sunrises, although just like sunsets, we’re not guaranteed to see them due to circumstances on any given day. But I must admit, whether it is life circumstances or my age, I’m going to seek the sunrise every day that I can because it provides an opportunity for a fresh start — a new outlook with endless possibilities. Daylight gives you a chance to challenge yourself with a fresh start every day. The daylight gives you the clarity to see what you’re doing.
For too long, I waited for a sunset to set the tone or to recap my day. I’m choosing tomorrow to be the day that changes how I look at many things. I’m going to take the sunrise as my opportunity to make the most of the clearest part of the day.
I haven’t always made the best choices, and I’m sure we’ve all left room for improvement. So whether it is figuratively or literally, find your sunrise motivation. Time is so precious, and it is something you can’t get back. So make the most of every minute of sunshine you get. Let the sunrise be motivation, and respect the sunset with appreciation for what I accomplished in the window of daylight.
As a lifelong Owatonna native, Justin Ohnstad is a proud father to a little girl and licensed Realtor. He has a deep passion for all things Owatonna and enjoys dining and exploring what lies within the city. He can be reached at 507-456-5153.