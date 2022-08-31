City of Owatonna logo

I am a nurse in a local hospital and recently cared for two patients who did not speak English. At times, there could be several hospital employees in these patients’ rooms who only spoke English. Without out the assistance of some type of interpretive tool, we were unable to understand the language being spoken by these patients who, in turn, were unable to understand us. Imagine being a patient in the hospital and having restrictions on your ability to communicate with the staff responsible for your care at an already stressful time.

Dave Emanuelson is a member of the Owatonna Human Rights Commission.

