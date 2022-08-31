I am a nurse in a local hospital and recently cared for two patients who did not speak English. At times, there could be several hospital employees in these patients’ rooms who only spoke English. Without out the assistance of some type of interpretive tool, we were unable to understand the language being spoken by these patients who, in turn, were unable to understand us. Imagine being a patient in the hospital and having restrictions on your ability to communicate with the staff responsible for your care at an already stressful time.
Or imagine speaking limited or no English when you’re trying to find work at a business where only English is spoken. How would it feel when attempting to arrange housing, healthcare, transportation, banking, enrolling your child in school etc. in a world that uses a language you do not understand? At times, I have trouble accomplishing these tasks even though English is my first language.
It must not feel very welcoming to struggle with language when trying to accomplish everyday tasks. There have been in the past, and are currently, many people in our community whose primary language is not English. As shown in the new community mural being completed near the City Parks Trail near Hoffman Drive NW and West Rose Street, Owatonna’s diverse past includes Native Americans, European settlers, Hispanic populations and our more recent Somali immigrants. I wonder how many of the population represented in the mural originally spoke English.
The 1860 census of Owatonna Township indicates approximately 20 percent of its population was foreign born. In 1890, more than 30 percent of the population in Steele County was foreign born. This tells us there have been a number of different languages spoken in Owatonna throughout its history. The 2020 census indicated that 7.2 percent of Owatonna residents speak a language other than English. The next largest language primarily spoken is Spanish by 3.5 percent of the population. In the Owatonna School District, there are 24 languages other than English spoken by the students. The most common of these is Spanish which is spoken by nearly 400 students. Somali is spoken by about 270 students and Nuer is spoken by about 20 students. Would you have guessed that 14 percent of Owatonna students’ native language is not English?
There are many values-based, altruistic reasons for providing a more welcoming presence in Owatonna. There is also an important economic element to becoming a welcoming community and improving communications. Local employers need workers to continue or expand their operations. Just as it was in Owatonna’s past, there are currently non-English speaking members of our community who want to work. Overcoming language barriers can help connect these employees with employers.
As we work to become a more welcoming community, overcoming language barriers has been and will continue to be a challenge. The Owatonna Human Rights Commission is planning several Welcoming Week activities from September 19 through 23. This includes a September 20 roundtable event on overcoming language barriers from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Steele County History Center. The event will include representatives from the public sector, health care and the private sector. The discussion will include steps being taken to overcome language barriers at these entities. One example is at the hospital where I work. We use audio and video interpretive resources to communicate with non-English speaking patients. The roundtable discussion will focus on sharing ideas for overcoming language barriers and areas for improvements. Please consider joining this conversation to share your views on making our community more welcoming through overcoming language barriers.
Contact me or any Owatonna Human Rights Commissioner if you have any questions or ideas you would like to see addressed in the roundtable. For a list of Commissioners or additional information about the roundtable discussion or the Welcoming Week events being planned, please visit Owatonna.gov. There, you will find details on the unveiling of the community diversity mural and Welcome Walk on September 19 from 4:30 to 8 p.m., a presentation by author and documentary artist James A. Bowey on September 22 at 6:30 p.m. and more.
Dave Emanuelson is a member of the Owatonna Human Rights Commission.
