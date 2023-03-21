Project Community Connect (PCC) will be returning to Steele County for the 15th year on April 27th, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. The purpose of this annual event is to help connect individuals and families who are facing homelessness or housing insecurity to resources in Steele County.
PCC was originally started in Steele County by SEMCAC in 2007 to assist with the Point in Time Count, a HUD requirement conducted across the United States on a specific night in January to get a count of those experiencing homelessness. Other than missing one year due to COVID restrictions, PCC has been conducted annually to connect with people in Steele County who are facing homelessness or housing insecurity. One of the main goals every year is to expand the event to provide more resources and increase the awareness of the event to reach more households in need of assistance and resources. PCC is currently organized by the Project Home staff at South Central Human Relations Center as the event directly ties to the mission of the team to address homelessness in Steele County.
In 2022, 36 vendors participated in PCC, including the Owatonna Housing Authority, Transitional Housing, SEMCAC, SCHRC, and Hospitality House. These housing vendors provide attendees with resources and connections they can utilize moving forward on their path towards self-sufficiency. People will be able to leave the event with housing applications, apartment listings, and other resources to help divert homelessness. People experiencing homelessness will have the opportunity to have a coordinated entry assessment, which is necessary to access certain types of housing assistance. Other vendors provide employment information, mental health resources, medical and dental assistance and various resources for families with children, including but not limited to The Salvation Army, SMART Bus, Steele County Public Health, MNPrairie County Alliance, Community Pathways, County Employment Services, Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, and Let’s Smile, Inc. The goal of the day is to have people more educated on community resources when they leave than when they arrived. So far, 32 vendors have committed to this year’s event.
In addition to the informational resources provided, this event also offers access to some needed household items as well as personal hygiene items. These items are often costly and may pose an extra financial burden on a household who may be struggling to pay rent. The household and hygiene items are all secured through donations from several local businesses and organizations in Owatonna. A free meal will be provided to all attendees as well as the vendors in attendance. A Taste of the Big Apple will be supplying the event with pizzas this year, thanks to a generous grant provided by the United Way of Steele County. Students from Riverland Community College also volunteer their time during this event to provide free haircuts to any guest who wants one. There have been numerous comments from attendees about the appreciation of a free haircut, as this is often a luxury that is not always affordable.
The planning committee is looking forward to another successful event and extends a huge thank you to all the businesses and organizations that help make this event possible!