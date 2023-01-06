Friends and neighbors:
The 2023-2024 Minnesota legislative session began on Tuesday, January 3. I definitely enjoyed the time away with my family, but it is great to be back in St. Paul working on behalf of the residents of southern Minnesota and the entire state.
I am filled with gratitude for the opportunity to serve once again, and I will work my hardest every day to do what is best for our great state. We have a big agenda in front of us, including what to do with the state’s massive $17.6 billion budget surplus. My priority is to return it to the hardworking taxpayers of Minnesota with permanent, ongoing tax relief. But Democrats now control the House, the Senate, and the Governor’s office, and they have their priorities as well. I’ll continue to work with my colleagues in both parties on a result that benefits all Minnesotans. I am eager and excited to get to work.
Senate Democrats approve rules that lack transparency and accountability
Unfortunately, with their first actions of the new session, Senate Democrats approved several new rules that present serious transparency and accountability issues.
First, they permanently gave members the opportunity to vote remotely. This is a change that reverses 160+ years of precedent. Even the Democrats who control the Minnesota House did not include a remote voting option.
Why is this important? Because there are a lot of critical, consequential decisions made at the capitol. Bills are passed that spend hundreds of millions or billions of dollars. Projects are debated that impact the lives of every Minnesotan, including future generations.
As senators, we have a duty to be present for these decisions, participate in the debate, and fight for our constituents. I briefly utilized remote voting options while recovering from my snowmobile accident last year, but I returned in person as soon as possible. I did this because it is important to be at the People’s House, in person. When it comes to serving our constituents, we shouldn’t be phoning it in.
They even resisted our efforts to improve their remote voting rule. I offered an amendment to require Senators to provide a reason when they vote remotely. This would have provided transparency for the voting public so they can understand the hardship causing the need for remote attendance. Every Senate Democrat voted against it.
Second, they approved committee rosters stacked heavily in their favor. This may not seem like a big deal, but when the committees are lopsided in a way that is out of balance with the makeup of the Senate, it denies Minnesotans equal access to the legislative process. They are effectively telling half of Minnesotans that their views do not matter because they voted for a Republican. It makes the Senate a far more partisan place.
I will continue to look for opportunities to build relationships with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, as I always have, but these early decisions made by Senate Democrats are moving the Senate in the wrong direction.
Contact me
If you have any questions about any issues we are working on at the legislature, feel free to contact me any time! My office has changed, but email and phone number remain the same:
Email: sen.john.jasinski@senate.mn
Phone: 651-296-0284.
Office: 2227 Minnesota Senate Building, 95 University Ave, St. Paul
It is a privilege to serve you!