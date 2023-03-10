Former President Jimmy Carter has recently opted for hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia. The man is 98 years old — the oldest living ex-president — and has weathered many health-related setbacks in his life. He even survived brain cancer. Now he is receiving end-of-life care and all of Plains is praying for him.
Sadly, for this one-term president, people might only remember his failures in office. His presidency was marked by high inflation, soaring energy costs, Russia’s war in Afghanistan, and (most remembered) the Iran Hostage Crisis. He left the White House “in disgrace” and had the humiliation of the hostages being freed on the day he left office.
History, however, has a way of changing a historical trajectory and in hindsight, President Carter is receiving an improved report card these days.
First, he will be remembered for his diplomacy between Egypt and Israel, known as the Camp David Accord. For 13 days and 23 meetings Carter refused to let Menachem Begin and Anwar Sadat leave until they could come to some kind of peace agreement. Stuart Eizenstat, author of President Carter: The White House Years, writes at one point Begin packed his bags and said, “I can’t compromise anymore.” Carter coaxed him back by handing him a photograph of Begin’s three grandchildren, signed by them. He set down his bags and returned to the table.
On the home front, Carter doubled the size of our national park system, passed three major energy bills, deregulated trucking, railroads and air travel. He established the Department of Energy and the Department of Education. That is a lot in one term.
In addition, Carter was a Nobel Peace Prize recipient, authored many books and articles, served as a spokesperson and a very visible participant for Habitat for Humanity (along with wife Rosalynn), and stayed true to his pledge of, “I will never lie to you.” How refreshing.
I can’t help drawing some parallels between President Carter and President Biden today. Biden is also facing high inflation, soaring energy and gas prices, a failed withdrawal from Afghanistan and a real “crisis of spirit” that Carter spoke of. Just as Carter carried the weight of his brother Billy (“Billy Beer”) around his neck, Biden carries the burden of his son Hunter’s troubles around his.
On the plus side, both have had major legislative victories, sought the support of allies, and work for the good of the “common man”. They are seen as honest, good men – faithful to their wives and their faith. This is not a small thing.
I was once asked if I could have dinner with someone living or dead who would I choose? I said Jimmy Carter and Madeleine Albright. I thought (and still do) that it would make for fascinating conversation and some sound lessons in diplomacy (which I know I could use).
Who would you like to sit down to dinner with?
As an aside, the Minnesota Legislature keeps debating/passing new bills relating to Voting Rights for Felons, Drivers Licenses for All, Reproductive Rights, Paid Family Leave, Caregivers Stabilization Act, Childcare Credit, and Social Security Taxation. Much has been said about the potential for passing of recreational marijuana bills, legalized sports gambling, and Gender Affirming Health Care. Quoting Bonnie Raitt, “Let’s Give ‘em Somethin’ to Talk About”.
Bev Cashman is the chair of the Steele County DFL.