Former President Jimmy Carter has recently opted for hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia. The man is 98 years old — the oldest living ex-president — and has weathered many health-related setbacks in his life. He even survived brain cancer. Now he is receiving end-of-life care and all of Plains is praying for him.


Bev Cashman is the chair of the Steele County DFL.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments