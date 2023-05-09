During book club, the topic turned to apocalyptic stories. I avoid apocalyptic media because I don’t care for those storylines, except for old TV shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. I commented that although those shows share the same universe, when the apocalypse is happening in Sunnydale it’s not reaching as far as L.A. Then I remembered a story from The Way of the Rose by Clark Strand and Perdita Finn and a deeper understanding the apocalypse emerged.
In this book, Clark shares about Juan Diego, an Aztec Native who had a vision of the Virgin on top of a hill known to the Aztecs as Tepeyac. This vision took place during the largest genocide in human history with over 20 million people dying. The Virgin wanted a church built in the exact spot where she stood. The bishop twice refused Juan’s request to build a church there. On the third attempt, the bishop was given a sign that convinced him, and the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City was built.
The Aztecs worshipped a goddess named Tonantzin ( “Mother Earth”) long before Christianity on the exact hill where the church was built. About a decade prior to building this church, that same bishop took part in destroying and desecrating Aztec culture, including the temple for Tonantzin. It was the way of the religious invaders to destroy the soul, the culture, and the body.
What I realized about the apocalypse is that it’s not one large, definitive, worldwide event. There are consistent “small-scale” apocalypses happening all the time. We have been living with apocalypses and perpetuating apocalypses for ourselves, for other inhabitants of the earth, and for the earth itself throughout our history here. Whole cultures, whole species, faced and are facing apocalypses at the hands of other people. Rivers became polluted and continue to be polluted, which threatens the existence of life. Forests were decimated and continue to be decimated. The soil has been stripped bare. Animals and insects murdered for nothing but the greed and small-minded agenda of people.
We do this to each other and to ourselves.
Religion (specifically Christianity) has been a significant driving force in apocalyptic maneuvering, which I suppose makes sense. When it’s part of the religion to expect the world to end, and part of the religion to believe that people are meant to dominate the earth, to see themselves as above it and not of it, death-bearing behavior is a natural evolution of these convictions. There’s no denying the ugly, oppressive history of the Christian religion. Where colonization spread, so did death. This is a simplification of the history, as we know that survivors in many cultures maintained parts of their faith behind the mask of the conquering religion. But barely so.
One such mask would be the Virgin appearing to Juan. In his vision the Virgin promised Juan and his people protection, providing hope, though worse was yet to come. There are limits to humanity, but there are no limits to the life-giving power of the Mother. That she often appears pregnant when she manifests to people is a testament to the promise of life that she bears. I interpret this as Mother Earth eventually putting everything to rights again, and the indestructibility of the soul we were given by Her.
Every animal and plant that faces extinction right now does so because of humans. Extinction is an apocalypse to them. Those that have been wiped out completely didn’t survive their apocalypses, again at the hands of people. People are still murdering each other for their faith, their skin color, their heritage, their land. Rivers continue to be polluted. Forests continue to be ravaged. Animals and insects and people and plants treated as commodities and resources, rather than living beings. Pesticides are a form of genocide.
We continue to create stories around apocalypses because of our own part in perpetuating these events in our real lives as a culture and society. Art reflects life, after all. I realized that I don’t want to indulge in contemporary apocalyptic media because that’s not the vision that I have for the earth or for humanity.
A better vision is planting pollinator friendly plants, feeding the soil, practicing kindness to all creatures, engaging in the healing arts, listening, and being as aware as we can be of the impact we have on those around me (human and non-human). The climate crisis is bigger than the individual, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have a responsibility to the ecosystem. I’m not interested in the destruction of our planet or our people. I don’t want to imagine it. It’s happening in real life on various scales. I want to imagine a better world instead.