Despite being a traditionally frigid month for us, February holds promise and hope. The days grow longer, and there are multiple traditions and histories that weave stories of love, fertility, growth, and healing that we can dig into and find inspiration in as we see this month through. February first is the astrological midpoint between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox. In Ireland and now throughout the world where pagans reside, this day is celebrated as “Imbolc,” which means “in the belly of the mother.” It’s a reference to the seeds that are awakening in the earth during this time. It’s a promise of the abundance to come.


Jessica Jascha, of Owatonna, is an herbalist, tarot reader, witch, and chocolate connoisseur. Contact her at jaschabotanicals@gmail.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments