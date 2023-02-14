Despite being a traditionally frigid month for us, February holds promise and hope. The days grow longer, and there are multiple traditions and histories that weave stories of love, fertility, growth, and healing that we can dig into and find inspiration in as we see this month through. February first is the astrological midpoint between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox. In Ireland and now throughout the world where pagans reside, this day is celebrated as “Imbolc,” which means “in the belly of the mother.” It’s a reference to the seeds that are awakening in the earth during this time. It’s a promise of the abundance to come.
“Imbolc” is distinctly pagan in its roots and its celebrations. The Goddess Brigid who oversees fertility and healing is traditionally honored with a fire festival. Many of the pagan holidays are marked with fire in celebration. Over time, with the spread of Christianity, Brigid became “Saint Brigid” and the priestesses who tended her fire became the nuns who tended her fire in Kildare. “Imbolc” became Candlemas or Saint Brigid’s feast day. As is the case with many of these ancient holidays, a blending of sorts took place between what is traditionally pagan and what is Christian.
In ancient Rome, February 15 th marked the celebration of Lupercalia, a fertility festival. The historical celebrations in this festival are graphic but purposeful. It’s likely that Valentine’s Day is truly an offshoot of Lupercalia, as this festival predates Christianity and the existence of Saint Valentine. There are various legends around Saint Valentine and who he truly was. In one legend, he was executed for secretly marrying Christian couples who were in love. Pope Gelasius I abolished the celebration of Lupercalia in the 5th century AD and instituted Saint Valentine’s Day on February 14th in its place.
The likelihood that the Pope desired St. Valentine’s Day to be a day for lovers and for passion is small. However, the energy of Lupercalia persists. Red symbolizes passion, but it also symbolizes the blood of the animals that were sacrificed during this ancient ritual. The intention of this holiday to honor lovers is an obvious correlation to the ancient fertility festival of Lupercalia.
Another thread that weaves through both celebrations is one of cleansing. Part of both Lupercalia and Imbolc festivals is an intention of cleansing and purification to usher in health, growth, and fertility. This isn’t cleansing in the sense of eliminating anything “evil,” but in the sense of releasing what is no longer required and may in fact get in the way of the growth we seek in our lives. It’s clearing out the energetic gunk that weighs us down.
There are a lot of ways we can implement the spirit of these celebrations in our lives. In a very practical way, we are cooped up inside all winter long. The air in our homes gets stale. By February we are longing for spring and for freshness. Cleaning our homes, putting away décor from winter celebrations, making space in our minds and hearts for what is to come helps us prepare. This is a month of respite, but also of looking forward. In addition to cleaning our homes physically, we can cleanse them energetically by working with smoking herbs, or even simply through intentional prayer. We can take this time to intentionally release beliefs, thoughts, and patterns that don’t serve what we want for ourselves in the coming months, and that don’t serve who we want to be.
February can be rich if we allow it to be so. In addition to cleansing, we can intentionally show love to the people in our lives. We can give a little extra thought to the ways in which we desire our lives to be fertile, and what we want to grow within them. We can watch the days grow longer and hang hope in our hearts for the warmth of the sun that is not so very far away. And we can be agents of healing for ourselves and for others by how we show up in the world.
Jessica Jascha, of Owatonna, is an herbalist, tarot reader, witch, and chocolate connoisseur. Contact her at jaschabotanicals@gmail.com