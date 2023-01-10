When I was first approached about writing this column, I wasn’t exactly sure what I would write. It’s been so long since I’ve had the option to write about whatever I want without an agenda or assigned topic. That kind of freedom, when it comes, can be daunting. I concluded that maybe it’s best to share a little bit about myself so that we can get to know one another, especially after learning that there are many local folks who share similar interests and beliefs with me.
When people ask about my spiritual beliefs, I tell them that I’m an animist. Everything in creation has a spirit, I see myself as part of a spiritual ecology, and it’s important to me to develop positive relationships with the spirits around me. Sometimes, I just tell people I’m a witch, even though that’s a practice and not a belief system. I don’t belong to any religion, nor do I share in formal traditions with others save for the seasonal celebrations such as Winter Solstice, Samhain, and Summer Solstice. Very likely a special reverence for the moon is common between me and other witches. But I don’t gather with anyone for regular services. Every day is a spiritual experience.
Waking up with my husband. My cats jumping on the bed and nuzzling up to me, meowing and purring. The sunlight streaming in the window. A fresh, animated breeze. The sound of the leaves on the trees, the crunch of the snow underfoot, the birds landing on my windowsill. Saying hello to the earth and receiving a response is incredible. These and countless other beings witnessing me, witnessing one another, in a dance of recognition and communion. In caring about their welfare, they also care about mine. This is not an experience restricted to other living beings. An integral part of my faith and my practice as a witch is honoring and working with my ancestral spirits and myriad others.
If you were to ask what spirit could possibly care about your welfare unprompted, the answer is your ancestors, undoubtedly. We are the dreams of our ancestors, and they want us to succeed, to heal, to thrive. Ancestral connections are easy to make because their blood is our blood. We don’t have to go outside of ourselves in any capacity (though an altar is helpful) to connect with them. Whether we acknowledge them or not they provide protection. Making my ancestral connections my priority was lifechanging. And it’s worth noting that these ancestral connections go beyond the human.
I deeply believe in the influence of spirits, but I wasn’t born into this belief system. I was born into Catholicism. I had an overall positive experience with the Catholic church, but the only things I took from it were the importance of ritual and the veneration of saints. I’m not concerned about an afterlife, nor do I have any use for the theology. What inspired my spirit and drew me in was smell of the earth after fresh rain, the glow of the moon, the scent of night blooming jasmine, the mystery of a rose, the promise of the soil. The way the wind announces the changing of the seasons. All these faerie friends reaching out to say hello in their individual ways.
So how does witchcraft fit in, exactly? It fits in as the result of these connections. It’s living co-creatively with the spirits around me, with mutual care for one another, and the results that flow forth from these relationships are magical. Years of developing a practice of empowerment and healing and real-life change came with this way of showing up in the world. It’s a living practice that aligns with my living faith.
Jessica Jascha, of Owatonna, is an herbalist, tarot reader, witch, and chocolate connoisseur. Contact her at jaschabotanicals@gmail.com