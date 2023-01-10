IMG_6687.JPG

When I was first approached about writing this column, I wasn’t exactly sure what I would write. It’s been so long since I’ve had the option to write about whatever I want without an agenda or assigned topic. That kind of freedom, when it comes, can be daunting. I concluded that maybe it’s best to share a little bit about myself so that we can get to know one another, especially after learning that there are many local folks who share similar interests and beliefs with me.


Jessica Jascha, of Owatonna, is an herbalist, tarot reader, witch, and chocolate connoisseur. Contact her at jaschabotanicals@gmail.com

