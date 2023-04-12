It’s the three-letter or five-letter season: Tax or Taxes.
Federal and state income taxes are due April 15 but because that date falls on Saturday, we get a break until Monday. Property taxes, first half, are due May 15. Being late is not free.
Back when I was a young reporter doing a story for the People’s Press , the source of the story said something that has stuck with me for years. I have used it frequently in the succeeding years and just said it a few times in the last week. The phrase: “Be grateful you don’t get all the government you pay for.”
How true.
Colonial protests against taxation without representation fueled the American Revolution. Colonists protested taxes on imports such as whiskey, glass windows, and tea, to name but a few. The stamp act came before those import taxes when even a deck of cards had to carry an official stamp.
For a century after the Revolution, tariffs funded the federal government and were the largest source of federal revenue from the 1790s to the 1940s, according to taxation reports and stories widely published. There were also excise taxes and local and state poll taxes and property taxes. Inheritance taxes came about in the 1930s.
The first federal income taxes were imposed in 1861 to pay for Civil War expenses, a war certainly not civil. The first of these income taxes was 3 percent on income over $800. The rate was raised several times and the income tax was rescinded in 1872.
In 1913 came the 16th amendment to the Constitution defining direct tax. It reads: Congress shall have the power to lay and collect taxes on incomes, from whatever source derived, without apportionment among the several States and without regard to any census or enumeration.
The federal income tax rate in 1912 was 1 percent on incomes above $3,000 with a 6 percent surtax on incomes above $500,000. Congress continues to make changes and last year the federal marginal rates varied from 10 percent to 37 percent of taxable income.
State marginal rates vary from 0 percent to 13.3 percent, depending on the state. Minnesota certainly is one of the lower rate states. The states without personal income taxes include Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.
Before moving back to Minnesota seven years ago, I enjoyed not paying state income taxes in South Dakota for eight years. But government needs to be supported so property taxes were much higher, nearly three times more than the first property taxes I paid in Steele County. Sales tax was regressive and paid on everything — food and clothing included. There were also many other taxes and fees. The first year I was back in Minnesota, state and local support was about even and Minnesota has many more services for its residents.
It was during World War II that payroll withholding and quarterly tax payments came into existence. These act sort of like a savings account for taxes due and payable each April and I believe this system shifted the conversation and expectations for many taxpayers.
Generally, people talk about how much they are getting back and not how much they have paid in. We seem to be happy with a refund and that’s the number that comes up in conversation or in pleasure with our accountants. It’s the paying more in that seems distressing, regardless of how much has already been in the savings account with no interest.
And I remain grateful that I don’t get all the government I pay for.