Nobody asked me but I offer this: There is a grand and powerful solution for any number of problems, issues, organizations, businesses and individuals – collaborate with heart.
It’s no wonder English is a difficult language to learn and understand. The very definition of the word collaboration contains a study in contrasts. There are three parts to the definition:
1. To labor together…to work jointly with others, especially in an individual endeavor.
2. To cooperate with or willingly assist an enemy of one’s country.
3. To cooperate with an agency or instrumentality with which one is not immediately connected.
Today, it’s about definitions one and three, leaving number two to the History Channel.
All of us practice collaboration each and every day and could benefit by doing more of it. People, businesses and organizations that can make it all on their own – with no help from any other individual or agency are few. Accomplishing the mission requires the blending of talents and skills.
Every cog in the wheel is important. The meeting of two or more minds makes for a strength greater than one can have alone. Helping someone else is both satisfying and worthwhile. Consider this: It’s easier to carry two heavy pieces of luggage, one in each hand, than it is to carry one. One makes you lopsided and you tire quickly. Two pieces balance each other.
Collaboration requires relationships. Relationships require preparation and work – just the right amount of both. We need to take a lesson for the migrating birds and ducks. Their readiness for a journey is simple: A strong body, courage, a sense of deep urgency and a grand sense of direction. And on their journey, when the leader is tired, other ducks move up to provide for rest, positions are shifted as needed (without even having a meeting).
We are fortunate to live in an area where strong relationships have resulted in successful collaborations that have improved our lives and continue to do so.
But, dear readers three, there are times when collaborations fail even when the idea and mission are sound perhaps because of our proud spirit of competitiveness and/or over-preparation.
We are born into a society that teaches us to strive to be first among equals. For some, this means measuring achievements, not by the quality of the performance but by how much faster or better we have done it than our rival has. This leads to being well satisfied by a mediocre record when we surpass our competitors. The antidote to our overgrown competitiveness is easier to say than do: Be better today than you were yesterday, regarding yourself, your business or your organization as its own chief competitor instead of the other guy.
The other killer, in my opinion, is too much preparation. When we become so overburdened with the ever-growing details of getting ready to do a thing – and wanting to do it all so perfectly – it often never gets done.
Collaboration may be the answer to diminished resources, a burden that is universal. We can’t always solve the problem by trying harder. Often what is needed is not more effort but more resources, not a heavier foot on the gas but more gas in the tank, not more fertilizer and hoeing but more sunshine and rain. Effort can get you to a concert on time but trying harder won’t increase your enjoyment. Those resources can come with collaboration.
Collaborating with heart – with the ripple effect of kindliness – is the most powerful.