Sunday is Mother’s Day.
The day was first observed in 1907 when Anna Jarvis of Philadelphia asked her church to have a service in memory of all mothers on the anniversary of her mother’s death.
It was a wonderful suggestion that was apparently was not met with the “we haven’t ever done it that way” response. It resulted in a Presidential Proclamation in 1914 designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day. President Woodrow Wilson and the US Congress later “legalized and immortalized” the observance.
Judging by today’s political actions and inactions in the United States and in our state, and others, I wonder how much wrangling and deal-making it took to get this done. But maybe, dear readers three, it would have gone swimmingly since what elected official would want to vote against mothers.
The proclamation directed the government officials to display the flag on all government buildings and invited the people of the United States to display the flag at their homes or other suitable places as a public expression of “our love and reverence for the mothers of our country.”
I don’t think the flag flying is common on Mother’s Day. And sadly enough, it’s not universal on many homes in many neighborhoods – even on holidays such Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Flag Day.
Perhaps we should join together this year on displaying the flag all the time – starting with Mother’s Day and continuing on.
The directive about flying the flag has been replaced with greeting cards and that may be disappearing as well. There certainly are greeting cards for every occasion you can think of, in addition to occasions you have never ever thought of.
Today, however, unless you might be in my age group, people send their wishes on-line or on the phone or with some application. Additionally there are on-line greeting card companies with gorgeous graphics complete with a prompt to send a thank you to the sender.
Anna Jarvis, the mother of Mother’s Day must have honored her mother in life as well as death. Daughters who are fortunate to still have their mom’s love and comfort are indeed lucky. Others can use the day to remember their moms who have joined the cloud of witnesses.
Over the years, I have been most fortunate to have had a number of women in my life who had a strong influence – in life or in death. And wonderful mothers make great friends and I have certainly enjoyed that blessing. There are times that no matter how old we might be, we need a mother.
We might still need someone to watch over us, to scold us for working too hard, to remind us to get enough rest and to follow the things that moms say: Make your bed in the morning, be sure you have on clean underwear in case you are in an accident, don’t borrow trouble, and remember that the road to hell is paved with good intentions.