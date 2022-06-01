It’s finally here. The season most of us have been waiting for some of the time to put on our shorts and T-shirts and enjoy the Minnesota weather. So many beautiful things are going on during a Minnesota summer.
Whether you’re off to your cabin or just taking the boat to the lake, many people head up north to the beautiful northern part of the state. Maybe you set your boat in a lake nearby for a fishing weekend. Whichever body of water you seek, good luck.
Some of us get outside and get work done around the house or stay home and enjoy the parks and trails right here in Owatonna’s with our free time.
That leads me to a couple of things that I want to share more. Let’s first talk about the downtown Thursday events today for the first time this year. And will also take place on the first Thursday in July and the first Thursday in August.
There has been a hard-working volunteer group putting together this event to help showcase Owatonna and our revamped downtown. If you’re not familiar with this event, it takes place downtown Owatonna with food vendors providing numerous options and local restaurants downtown providing specials for the occasion.
You can even get a beer from one of the local breweries or restaurants downtown to enjoy the outdoors during the event. Also lining the streets, you’ll find vendors, many of which have handmade crafts and other products that they are passionate about. And let me not forget downtown will be rocking with a performance in the 300 block with the show Mobile hosting a band and a band playing on the stage in Central Park.
Although this event is not new many of the people working on it our new to planning it. Some great ideas and fantastic execution have transpired, leading this event to become something that will draw people from all around to check out.
Another fantastic event coming up at the end of July is Gem Days/crazy day sales in downtown Owatonna. Let me start by saying I know that people are working on this with countless volunteer hours with a true passion for this community and this event.
Some have found it confusing with the name Gem Days and it’s not very clear because it has focused just on downtown. It will not be this year. This year, this event is for the entire community. In collaboration with the city Of Owatonna and countless volunteers, with fantastic support from our Owatonna business community, this event will be like any other in years past. You can come and find many of your favorite food vendors from years before, vendors pushing their products and handmade goods. You will also find many local businesses and downtown offerings at blowout prices.
Friday is kid’s day. During this event, there will be all sorts of things for the little ones to participate in. Don’t miss the food and beverage opportunities in the park, as well as the many vendors selling fantastic goods.
Suppose you yourself or know someone who would like to be a part of either of these events as a vendor, please reach out to me. If you’re worried about how the event will work around the construction, feel free to reach out. We hope to see you downtown tonight and for the rest of the summer.