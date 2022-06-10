A disappointing legislative session. That is the lament of Senator John Jasinski and Representative John Petersburg, our voices in the state legislature. That is because the 2022 session ended without crucial legislation being done. Will there be a special session?
Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller from Winona said, “We are not interested in a special session.” House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said, “I think it’s good for everybody to go home and sleep on this for seven months and we’ll come back and do what’s right for Minnesotans.” (From article Legislative session sputters to an end; special session probable by Mike Cook) Senator Julie Rosen said, “I think everybody should just pump the brakes a little bit. Let everyone have a chance to collect their breath. The discussion can continue, but the urgency at this point is not there.” (mprnews.org, June 9)
The first thing that comes to my mind is, ”We did not elect you to not get your work done.” The people of this state are paying legislators $48,250 a session. Senators get reimbursed $2,000 a month for housing. Representatives get $1,800. Per diem for senators is $86 and $66 dollars for representatives. Then there is insurance and benefits. Googling “salaries for legislators” one finds that legislators receive the same insurance as state employees and have a pension fund. They can contribute and the state will contribute (is it 6%?); they are eligible to receive whatever money is in that account when they leave office.
So to walk away from unfinished business when you’ve been in session for four-plus months should irritate your constituents. It sure irritates me. The state had an historic $9.2 billion budget surplus. But our legislators walked away. Minnesotans will not see a change in their taxes or any kind of rebate check. No agreement to boost police recruitment funds or to combat violent crime. No public safety bill. No new money for education. No help for long-term-care facilities, group homes, home care, or disability. Paid family leave? Day care costs? (If you can find a day care provider…) A bonding bill? Nope. Nothin’.
Both Governor Walz and House Majority Leader Melissa Hortman continue to be optimistic that an agreement can be reached. As of June 9, Governor Walz stated, “I would encourage Minnesotans to not accept the status quo on this.” (Dana Ferguson) I agree. Hortman believes the sides were not that far apart.
What bills have our elected leaders brought back to us, their constituents?
Highway 14. Excellent! What else? What bills have they authored to help with the items I mentioned earlier that did not get out of committee? How have they helped lower the cost of health care and health insurance? What have they proposed for expanding day care providers (let alone bring down the cost)? Helped with paid family leave? Provided more mental health workers in our schools? What bills to help with affordable housing? Lower inflation and the price of gas? What are their ideas? Possible solutions? Walking away should not be an option. No sorry excuses. No putting the blame on the democrats. Get the job done.
People right here in our district are hurting. We elect you to help in our corner of the state. Leaving before your work is finished hurts your constituents-many people are barely holding on. (What have you done to help provide summer lunches for children and relief for our local food shelves?) Holding out until the end of session hoping you can get a better deal is unconscionable.
Please stop printing columns like Lynda Boudreau’s that spread the lies of a “stolen” election. The public hearings which are now being aired on nation-wide TV show us the real truth behind the cry of “stolen election” and the part that Donald Trump played in attacking the White House. Repeating a lie over and over will not make it become true.
There will be candidates running against both Senator Jasinski and Representative Petersburg on the Democratic ticket. Kate Falvey from Faribault has filed to run for the senate. Kate is a teacher at Faribault High School. She teaches German and is currently in Germany with some of her students. Abdulahi Osman is running for representative. Abdulahi has a Ph.D. in Political Science. He has most recently taught at University of Georgia and Penn State. Look for more information and opportunities to meet these candidates in the near future.