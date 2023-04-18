The weather is finally warming up, the snow is finally melting, and the ground is starting to thaw!
Gardeners rejoice because it is the best time of the year, time to plant your garden!
This spring and summer make sure you are making the necessary precautions while in your garden. Whether you’re uprooting begonias or shoveling topsoil there are certain precautions you should take. Make sure to keep your body in tip-top shape and prevent injury, awareness is critical.
Here are some top tips to keep you in shape this gardening season:
● Get moving before you garden
• Go for a 10-minute walk or do some light stretching through the legs and hips and back to loosen everything up.
● Change positions often to reduce stiffness and cramping
• Be aware of how your body feels as you work. If a part of your body starts to ache, take a break. Stretch that body part in the opposite direction, or switch to a different gardening activity. For example, if you've been leaning forward for a while, and your back starts to ache, slowly stand up, and gently lean backward a few times.
● Use a garden cart or wheelbarrow for heavy tasks
• Remember to lift with your knees and engage your glutes as you lift. It is best to keep the object close to your body to safely lift without straining your back.
● Give your knees a break
• To ease knee symptoms and keep your joints healthy, start with a good kneeling mat or pair of knee pads. They will: Reduce the load to the kneecap by creating a consistent soft surface. Allow you to get areas where you would have difficulty. crouching. Improve your back and knee mechanics throughout your time in your yard. If you still have pain in your back or knees, try elevated planters.
● Maintain good posture
• Use good body mechanics when you pick something up or pull weeds. Bend your knees, tighten your stomach muscles, and keep your back straight as you lift or pull. Avoid twisting your spine or knees when moving things to the side. Instead, move your feet or pivot on your toes to turn your whole body.
● Take breaks
• If you haven't done gardening or other yard work in a while, plan to work in short stints. And set a timer to take short breaks before you start feeling aches and pains.
Treatment from a good physical therapist can ease pain and help you heal. Your PT can also provide strengthening exercises that prevent injury down the road—or in the garden!
Brittany Sibenaller DTP is a physical therapist at In-Touch Physical Therapy. She can be reached at (507)451-7888.