Recent polls have indicated that Republicans may not enjoy a landslide victory this fall but that the winds are still blowing in their favor. There are just too many issues in which voters agree with the position taken by the GOP. News articles and conversations with voters at the Steele County Fair confirm that the following issues are favoring the Right: education; COVID; crime; inflation; oil and gas policy; and memories of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.
This month’s column will focus on two of these issues.
Education
There appears to be no issue more important to voters this year than education. More people commented on this issue at the Fair than any other topic. An article in the September 1 edition of the Wall Street Journal stated, “The Department of Education’s first look at test-score trends since the pandemic began reveal the worst drop in math and reading scores in decades for students in fourth grade... The test scores reflect more than a pandemic problem, with experts saying it could take a generation for some scores to rebound.”
The dissatisfaction that voters feel with the Democratic Party’s policies on education have been simmering for many years. I salute President Obama, as a good father, for sending his children to a private school where they could receive an excellent education. But I am astounded that he, as President, did not want to give that same opportunity to children from poor families. His proposed budgets repeatedly zeroed out funding for the Washington, D.C. Opportunity Scholarship Program and he attempted to hinder a school-voucher program for low-income students assigned to failing schools in Louisiana, where nine out of ten voucher recipients were Black. Vouchers are an anathema to the Left. In Education, the Democratic Party is definitely not the party of “choice”.
More recent evidence that Republicans hold the winning hand on this issue is last year’s Virginia gubernatorial race. Republican Glen Youngkin won with a campaign largely based on parent’s rights in education. His opponent, former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe, on the other hand, had the audacity to say, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
This attitude is typical of many on the Left, but it does not sit well with voters. Parents want their children to get a good education; they do not want schools to indoctrinate ideas like Critical Race Theory and Gender Fluidity.
School Boards across the nation are being held to standards that conform to Republican positions. Recent elections in Florida are illustrative. Governor DeSantis has a web-site that includes the following bullet points on education: keep schools open; reject lockdowns; keep woke gender ideology out of schools; reject the use of Critical Race Theory; increase teacher pay; guarantee the right of parents to curriculum Transparency; save women’s sports; expand school choice. According to the New York Times, DeSantis endorsed 30 Florida school-board candidates who agree with his education agenda. Twenty of these candidates have already won their elections – five others qualified to compete in November.
Oil
On his first day in office, President Biden cancelled a permit for the Keystone Pipeline that would have moved up to 35 million gallons of crude oil daily. Tuesday’s edition of the Wall Street Journal reported that his administration “has leased fewer acres of oil and gas drilling offshore and on federal land than any other administration” since World War II. While many factors contribute to the rise in gasoline prices, including the war in Ukraine, the hostile attitude that Democrats hold toward oil and gas companies impacts what Americans pay at the pump. Concern for the environment is a legitimate reason to curtail the use of traditional fuels. But it is the height of hypocrisy to ban oil production in the U.S. while begging the Saudis to pump more oil in the Middle East. In July, President Biden abandoned his vow to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” over the kingdom’s human rights record. He paid an official visit to the Crown Prince pleading with him to pump enough oil to lower American gasoline prices. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was happy to grant an audience to the President, but he ignored the request.
As of the second week in September, the national average mid-grade gasoline price is $4.20 per gallon (according to AAA) – lower than one month ago, but considerably higher than when Republicans held the White House. American voters tend to agree with Republicans on the importance of energy independence. We do not have to beg other countries to pump more oil.
Stephen Nelson is the co-chair, along with Pam Seaser, of the Steele County Republican Executive Board.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.