Recent polls have indicated that Republicans may not enjoy a landslide victory this fall but that the winds are still blowing in their favor. There are just too many issues in which voters agree with the position taken by the GOP. News articles and conversations with voters at the Steele County Fair confirm that the following issues are favoring the Right: education; COVID; crime; inflation; oil and gas policy; and memories of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Stephen Nelson is the co-chair, along with Pam Seaser, of the Steele County Republican Executive Board.

