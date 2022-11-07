How effective is your immune system? Are you constantly fighting a cold or flu? Is your immune system attacking your body, causing disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's, colitis, or other irritable bowel diseases?
Keeping our immune system operating at peak efficiency can be difficult. A few standard rules include eating a nutritious diet, getting enough rest, avoiding toxic environments, keeping adequate hydration, and managing stress. If you are doing all these things, you should be good, right? Hmmm, that's a good question.
Eating a nutritious diet is more complicated than you can imagine. If you are shopping on the outside walls of the grocery store, you are doing the right thing, but how nutritious is the food? Researchers tell us that the essential nutrition in our foods is much less than what it was 50 years ago. Farming techniques have changed over the years, and the plants grow bigger and better, but the nutrients we need from them are often not there anymore.
We can buy a nutritional insurance policy called "supplements." Adding supplements to your daily diet can help fill the nutritional gaps. One of the supplements that are of particular importance is Quercetin.
Quercetin is a plant flavonoid, a powerful antioxidant known to reduce inflammation caused by free radicals. Antioxidants are particularly useful in autoimmune disorders and diseases that cause inflammation. Quercetin also suppresses histamine. Quercetin could benefit you if you have ever taken an antihistamine for hay fever or allergies of various sorts.
The exciting news about Quercetin is that it can benefit someone fighting cancer. A paper written in August 2022 appeared in Nutrition Research. The article discussed the pro-apoptotic effect of Quercetin on aging cells. Apoptosis is the usual way that cells are supposed to die. Cancer cells don't die but keep replicating. Quercetin could prevent chemically induced cancer growth.
We know that Quercetin has powerful antioxidant and pro-apoptotic effects on tumor cells. It can block cell growth at various phases of the cell cycle. These characteristics of Quercetin mean that there could be a role in cancer treatment due to synergistic effects with chemo or radiation therapy.
Adsorption of Quercetin by itself is problematic because it is not soluble in water. When bromelain or vitamin C is co-administered, the bioavailability and adsorption of Quercetin increase dramatically. Quercetin, bromelain, and vitamin C are part of several successful protocols used to treat COVID-19. It is interesting to note that this combination of nutritional's can improve athletic performance.
Quercetin has positive benefits in treating high blood pressure, arthritis, gout, cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, certain kinds of cancer, mood disorders, and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
Since Quercetin has a vast list of benefits to human health, it is probably worth considering for your supplement "bug-out" bag. It is helpful in both acute and chronic conditions and can be preventative. Suppose you start coming down with an upper respiratory infection. In that case, consider a course of Quercetin + bromelains + vitamin C and the addition of zinc. Using zinc in the form of a lozenge makes it easy to take. Eat before using zinc to prevent nausea.
I mentioned the use of Quercetin for metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome consists of multiple symptoms. You may have metabolic syndrome if you have high blood pressure, abdominal obesity, high triglycerides, low HDL cholesterol, and impaired fasting glucose. It would be best if you started with the fundamental treatments such as fixing a poor diet and getting enough exercise. The supplement is adjunctive therapy.
What foods may contain Quercetin? Fortunately, it is prevalent in apples, honey, raspberries, onions, red grapes, cherries, citrus fruits, and green leafy vegetables. The quercetin content is highest in onions. You can also get it in tea or red wine.
Suppose you are planning on buying Quercetin. In that case, you should take 500 to 1000 mg daily, and the supplement should also contain bromelain and possibly vitamin C. One thing to remember is that Quercetin can affect the performance of some prescription drugs. These include fluoroquinolones, corticosteroids, digoxin, cyclosporin, and blood thinners like warfarin and clopidogrel. If any of these medications are part of your daily regimen, consult your healthcare provider before adding Quercetin.