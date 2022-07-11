Aluminum is a common metal found almost everywhere on earth. Our bodies do not use aluminum for any process. We are in contact with aluminum daily in foods, drugs, and cosmetics. Fortunately, the body is generally efficient at removing this aluminum. Because we are consuming or applying so much aluminum, we can quickly max out the detoxification system.
What symptoms can you expect if you are becoming toxic? The list includes sleep problems, nervousness, memory loss, headaches, and impaired intellect.
Science experiments have shown that aluminum is neurotoxic. We don't understand how much aluminum is necessary to cause toxicity. An article in Scientific Reports (2020) journal described the postmortem analysis of 191 tissue samples from 20 human control brains. No donors had a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, and autism spectrum.
Interestingly, all these groups had a significant aluminum elevation in the brain. The elevated aluminum was not associated with increased age, meaning that aluminum accumulation is not part of the aging process.
The skeleton also is influenced by the presence of aluminum. The mineral interferes with the body's fluoride, calcium, and phosphorous utilization. The result is the body has difficulty with bone growth and maintaining bone density. Aluminum can even force the transfer of calcium out of the bones, which results in further bone weakness and deformation.
Avoiding aluminum intake is one of the best ways to aid the body in detoxification. Surprisingly, over-the-counter medications can be a significant source of aluminum. For example, people who take buffered aspirin can easily consume 700 mg of aluminum per day to treat arthritis. Drugs to treat diarrhea or hemorrhoids can have large amounts of aluminum. Antacids have enough aluminum in them that you could consume up to 5 grams (5000 mg) per day of the metal.
Prepared foods are another source of aluminum. Cake mixes, frozen pizzas, self-rising flour, pancake mixes, beer (in aluminum cans), and processed cheese are very high in aluminum. Do you like pickles? They contain 10-15 mg of aluminum because of the pickling process. Alum is aluminum sulfate which gives the pickle its crunch.
How do we protect ourselves from all this aluminum? One of the most critical substances we need is silicon. It forms aluminosilicate in the body and decreases the amount of free aluminum available to damage cells. How do we get silicon? Water can be a good source. The water obtained from artesian wells in Fiji (bottled Fiji water) is a good source of silica. Other bottled waters are often from reverse osmosis systems, which remove silica.
Do you like oysters or Brazil nuts? They are a source of selenium, another trace mineral that can protect us from aluminum neurotoxicity. The easiest way to ensure you get adequate selenium is to take a supplement.
Glutathione peroxidase is one of the body's most important antioxidants. Selenium is required for glutathione to be active. A study done in 2018 tested rats fed aluminum chloride showed a reduced glutathione reductase activity and a general reduction in glutathione levels. Giving the rats selenium reversed these changes and improved brain health.
Zinc is another helpful element in reducing aluminum's harmful effects on the brain. A 2015 study showed that zinc increased glutathione levels and reversed aluminum, causing brain cell destruction. The same study revealed that zinc offers protection against cell death in aluminum-exposed animals.
Consuming a high level of polyphenols also helps protect you from the toxic effects of aluminum. Polyphenols are found in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains and are excellent antioxidants.
If you try to avoid aluminum, you will find it almost impossible to do so. Cooking foods in aluminum pans or wrapping food in aluminum foil can add aluminum to the food. The best suggestions are to avoid processed foods and increase the number of fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet.
Supplement with zinc and selenium and use Fiji water as a source of drinking water at least weekly. Use glass, iron, or ceramic pans for cooking. It would help if you also read labels on topical products such as deodorants, sunscreens, and other personal care products. Avoiding antiperspirants that contain aluminum is an essential step to detoxification.
If you have toxicity symptoms, as I mentioned earlier, consider working with your physician to complete a chelation regimen.