People may notice little critters in their potted plants indoors this time of year. There may be some unwanted insects living in the potting soil or on the plants themselves. I’ll outline some insects that are relatively common on our indoor plants and provide tips for managing them.


If you notice unwanted visitors in or on your potted plants this winter, feel free to reach out to me, Claire LaCanne for assistance with identification. Proper identification is important for managing insect pests appropriately. What works for one may not work for another! You can reach me at lacanne@umn.edu or 507-332-6165.

