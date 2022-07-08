On Nov. 8, Minnesota voters will choose a governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and state auditor, as well as state legislators and senators from their respective Minnesota legislative districts. Members of the United States House of Representatives will also be elected.
But first, voters must determine which candidates from each party will be on the ballot in November. That will be decided on the Aug. 9 primary election day in Minnesota.
Primary elections are run by the state and are not to be confused with the caucuses and conventions, run by the political parties, held earlier this year. Four parties will appear on the primary ballot: Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party; Legal Marijuana Now Party; Republican Party; Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party — in that order. (Sample ballots can be viewed at: myballotmn.sos.state.mn.us.)
If multiple candidates from any party have filed to run for an office, voters must decide whose name will appear on the November general election ballot.
Candidates may, and usually do, seek endorsement by their political party through the caucuses and conventions. There were many Republican candidates seeking endorsement this year. Most pledged to support the candidate that won endorsement, meaning they would not pose a primary challenge. Some have reneged on that pledge; others bypassed the endorsement process altogether. This month’s column will focus on the endorsed Republican candidates running for offices in which Steele County residents are eligible to vote.
Prior to redistricting, Steele County was almost entirely within Senate District 24. Now it is divided between SD 19 and SD 23.
The northern half of Steele County (including Owatonna) is now in District 19. The endorsed Minnesota Senate candidate is John Jasinski who is currently serving Steele County as senator for the old District 24. He is also a former mayor of Faribault. His website is: jasinskiforsenate.com.
John Petersburg is the endorsed candidate for Legislative District 19B and is currently serving Owatonna as legislator for District 24A. He is currently in his fourth term. His website is: johnpetersburg.com.
Both Jasinski and Petersburg were instrumental in securing the completion of Highway 14. Neither face Republican primary challengers and so will not appear on the primary ballot.
District 23 covers the southern half of Steele County, with 23B being the legislative district for the Blooming Prairie area and 23A being the district for the rest of the southern Steele County.
Gene Dornink currently represents (old) District 27 and is the endorsed Minnesota Senate candidate for District 23. His website is: dorninkforsenate.com.
Peggy Bennet is the endorsed candidate for Legislative District 23A. She is currently serving in the House representing (old) District 27A. Her website is: bennett4house.com.
Patty Mueller is the endorsed candidate for District 23B and is currently serving as the representative for (old) District 27B. Her website is: muellerforminnesota.com.
Neither Bennett nor Mueller are facing primary challengers, so they will not appear on the primary ballot. However, Gene Dornink has a challenger. Southern Steele County residents who vote on the Republican ticket will face a choice for Senate District 23.
All of the above candidates were endorsed at their respective legislative district conventions. The candidates listed next were endorsed at the State Convention held in Rochester last May.
Ryan Wilson is the endorsed candidate for State Auditor. He is unopposed and faces no primary challenge. His website is: wilson4mn.com.
Jim Schultz is the endorsed candidate for Attorney General. He is a Harvard Law School graduate and lives in the west metro area. He has two primary challengers and so the office of Attorney General will be on the primary ballot. His website is: jimformnag.com.
The endorsed candidate for Secretary of State, Kim Crockett, also faces a primary challenge. She holds a JD from Penn Law. Her website is: kimsos.com.
At the top of the ticket, the endorsed candidates for governor and lieutenant governor are Dr. Scott Jensen and former Minnesota Viking Matt Birk. They are facing a primary challenge. The website for Dr. Jensen is: drscottjensen.com; for Matt Birk: mattbirk.com.
Finally, for Congressional District 1, the candidate endorsed at the CD 1 Convention was Brad Finstad, who has served in the Minnesota Legislature and as President Trump’s State Director of USDA Rural Development in Minnesota. He is facing a primary challenge. His website is: finstadforcongress.com.
There will be a separate ballot on the same day to temporarily fill the CD 1 seat left vacant by the passing of Representative Jim Hagedorn. The Republican candidate is Brad Finstad, who is also the endorsed candidate for the primary election.
Voting is not just a privilege; it is a duty. Take a look at the candidate’s websites listed above. Become informed and vote.