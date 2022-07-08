How can it be July already? I hope you and your families enjoyed a celebratory July 4 and can continue to enjoy our great Minnesota summer. The Steele County Free Fair is not so far away — “Celebrate the Red, White and Blue in 2022."
As the heading suggests, we have an important election in our Congressional District Aug. 9. We are voting to fill the seat left open upon the death of Congressman Jim Hagedorn in February. The winner of the Aug. 9 election will only hold the seat until the end of 2022, thus filling in the rest of Congressman Hagedorn’s term. The winner of the later November election will go on to hold the CD1 seat for the full two-year term.
It is not only unusual to have an August election, but it is unusual that the voters will be different in each race. The August election is the old CD1. This will be the district that first elected Hagedorn in 2020 and again in 2022.The November election is the new CD1 — the district with boundaries adjusted by the new census. The redistricting in CD2 gave us a little to the north, a little less to our center.
With the candidacies of Tim Penny and Tim Walz, it was gratifying to see CD1 voters cross over to vote for them. Much like Amy Klobuchar, voters saw them as good representatives of our Midwest values and continued to send them to Washington year after year as our representatives. They continued to be elected by both parties as they represented positions from both parties. Tim Walz was voted the seventh most bipartisan congressman during his tenure.
It saddened me that Congressman Hagedorn was not willing to cross over on his votes. Winning by less than 50% of the vote you would think he could represent all his constituents eventually. But no. His voting record was 94.4 in agreement with President Trump. As noted in gov.track and Vote Smart.org, Congressman Hagedorn threw his hat in with all of the court cases that were overturned, refused to vote for the certification of Joe Biden as our new president, and had numerous allegations against him personally concerning “allowing nearly half a million dollars of official funds to be directed to companies of his employees” and “received rent-free or below-market-value use of campaign space from a political donor.”
If the GOP Party is to survive, I strongly urge you to let go of Trump-like candidates and begin to support more moderate Republicans. I believe the Jan. 6 Panel is bringing to light many facts that should make us worry about our democracy and ability to govern together.
I would like to suggest Jeff Ettinger as a worthy candidate for the CD1 seat – the kind of candidate people could cross over for again. You can look him up online to see for yourself, but he is quite moderate, has plenty of experience as a retired CEO of Hormel, has a history of philanthropic work in Austin, where he continues to live, and is very knowledgeable about the needs of the 1st Congressional District.
If you would like to meet Jeff, there will be a fundraiser/meet and greet on Tuesday, July 12 (no obligation to donate). It will be held at the Steele County History Center from 7:30-9 p.m. It would be a great chance to see the candidate up close and ask your questions. Mr. Ettinger is very down-to-earth, approachable, and has a strong, positive outlook for all the residents of CD1. Please avail yourself of the opportunity to actually meet (in person) someone on the ballot that can make a strong impact for the better for life here in Minnesota.
I look forward to seeing you at the polls and at the Steele County Free Fair in August.