Winning is a great feeling, right? Winning seems to mean that you are better, stronger, smarter or harder-working than your opponent. Being the winner is way better than being the loser. Every argument has to have a winner AND a loser, right?
Wrong. Wrong, wrong, wrong. However, I have had many discussions in my lifetime that have been structured as though one participant must be superior and the other must be inferior. That doesn’t sound like a great way to communicate with others, does it? Regardless, we see it all the time.
Then what is the best way to effectively communicate or “argue” with somebody when their sole motive is to be right- or to win the argument?
If you find yourself in a situation that feels this way, the best first thing to do is to take a breath and think before replying. Whether you are communicating in person, by email, by text or on social media, taking a moment to reflect on the tone and content of your reply is one hundred percent possible. When we allow ourselves the grace of some time to breathe and consider the situation we are in, we can avoid an emotional or defensive response.
After you’ve done this, you have two options. First, you can reply to the other person, sticking to facts and briefly conveying your thoughts on the situation. Second, you can ignore the conversation altogether. Does it warrant a reply? Are you replying only to prove you are right or to win the argument? If so, skip a reply altogether or simply tell them “Let’s agree to disagree” or “I feel it is best to hold off on this conversation. Maybe we can try again sometime.” This leaves the door open to effectively communicating with them at some point.
If you choose to reply and the outcome is not productive it is ok to end the conversation. However, if your reply was thoughtful and direct you just might have opened the door to a fruitful conversation. Congratulations!
You might be wondering why I think it is wrong to try and win an argument. From experience, it really doesn’t feel great to participate in a disagreement where you “win” or where you “lose.” If you feel you have won, you have likely damaged the relationship with the other person. If you feel you have lost, it can impact your desire to communicate with that person moving ahead. You might feel your thoughts and opinions are worthless or invalid. On top of this, it is stressful and none of us need more anxiety disrupting our lives.
I understand that this is not the case in every conversation or argument, but I do believe it to be incredibly important as you communicate with family, friends, clients and strangers. We all want to feel respected and heard, so we should offer others the same opportunity.
Ryan Gillespie, an Owatonna native is a Mortgage Banker. She lives in Owatonna with her son Jayden and pup Joey. She can be reached at RLGillespie@Bremer.com
