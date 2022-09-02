Winning is a great feeling, right? Winning seems to mean that you are better, stronger, smarter or harder-working than your opponent. Being the winner is way better than being the loser. Every argument has to have a winner AND a loser, right?

Ryan Gillespie, an Owatonna native is a Mortgage Banker. She lives in Owatonna with her son Jayden and pup Joey. She can be reached at RLGillespie@Bremer.com

